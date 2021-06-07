LG smart TVs are getting over 10,000 hours of educational TV for kids

LG smart TVs are here to make your kids smarter, with a new partnership with education platform Highbrow rolling out worldwide across 145 different countries.

Any LG TVs running webOS 4.0 – so, 2019 models onwards – will be able to support the Highbrow app, which is packed with over 10,000 educational videos to keep the little ones occupied.

The content covers lessons across "science, humanities, mathematics, music, art, languages and more" for children up to the age of 11, with LG calling it a "wide selection of age-appropriate educational content to suit the needs of every young learner."

The Highbrow app is already to be found on webOS, alongside over 20 other educational apps on the smart TV platform – though many of them are specific to certain language speakers or faiths, such as Wiki TV (ages 12+ for "Cambodian speakers") or Muslim Kids TV (ages 4+).

Highbrow comes with a 30-day free trial for those keen to try it out, with a £5.99 fee charged monthly thereafter – so, less than your average Netflix plan.

Other apps similar to Highbrow include Hopster – and CoolSchool, which is an educational storytelling platform for kids aged four and over.

TV time

At home-learning has only become more important in the past year, and having a thorough selection of educational programming will be a relief to many a parent needing to keep their kids occupied in a productive way. (We do warn you, though, that Highbrow also partners with the creators of Baby Shark, if that's a song you can't bear to hear any more.)

LG has good form for making TVs on the whole too, with a critically acclaimed OLED TV range that includes the new LG C1 and LG G1 Gallery Series. If you're looking for a screen mainly to park your kids in front of, though, you may want to consider one of the best small TVs or cheap TVs instead – at least until they're old enough to appreciate OLED's heightened picture advantages.