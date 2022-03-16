Leaked iPhone 14 Pro renders suggest less is changing than we thought

Audio player loading…

We’ve been hearing for a while now that design changes will be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the latest leak suggests the changes might not be quite as big as we’d previously heard.

91Mobiles has shared CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the iPhone 14 Pro which supposedly come from industry sources, and they show a phone that, from the front, looks a lot like previous leaks we’ve seen.

In other words there’s no notch, with two camera cut-outs instead – one pill-shaped, the other circular. The phone shown here also has symmetrical, slim bezels, making for a premium – if likely divisive – look.

But flip it over and you’ll find a rear design that’s much the same as on the iPhone 13 Pro, including a large triple-lens camera block. That’s at odds with an earlier leak which had shown the camera lenses sitting almost flush against the back of the phone, giving the device a sleeker and rather different look to the current models.

Beyond the images, this latest leak also includes spec details, with the iPhone 14 Pro reportedly having a 6.1-inch screen, an A16 Bionic chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 48MP main camera, and the same selection of colors as the iPhone 13 Pro – including that phone’s new green shade.

There are no real surprises there, with most of that stuff having leaked before and largely being expected anyway. That said, as with any leak we’d take these claims and renders with a pinch of salt for now, especially as the design doesn’t quite line up with what we’ve seen elsewhere.

Analysis: will we get this design?

We can’t say for sure whether the iPhone 14 Pro will get this design, but the camera cut-outs in place of a notch have been widely rumored, so there’s a good chance they’ll be included – though there are plenty of reasons to think they might not be too.

We’re less sure about the design of the cameras on the rear, but we’d think there’s a high chance this leak is accurate about that too, as while it’s at odds with an earlier leak, that one also included a different front camera design to the one we’re now hearing is likely.

We’re still many months away from the likely September launch of iPhone 14 range though, so all of these details will probably become clearer over time.