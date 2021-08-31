Jabra's budget wireless earbuds are its cheapest so far

Jabra has announced three new true wireless earbuds models, including a budget-friendly option that won't break the bank.

The new Jabra Elite 3 will be available from September 1, and will cost just $79 /£79.99 (about AU$110). In spite of their relatively low price (they're the cheapest true wireless earbuds Jabra has released so far), they come with Qualcomm aptX HD audio, a respectable 28-hour battery life, and HearThrough awareness, which lets you tap into the sound of your surroundings.

The new wireless earbuds also boast 6mm drivers and the ability to customize the sound via an equalizer, as well as four inbuilt microphones to pick up your voice during calls.

You'll be able to buy the Jabra Elite 3 in a range of chic colors, including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Bone conducting smarts

If you're after something a little more premium, Jabra has also announced a new pair of flagship in-ear headphones. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro come with active noise cancellation, a 35-hour combined battery life, and fast charging that will give you 1.2 hours of playback from a speedy five-minute charge.

With Alexa built-in, and support for Siri and Google Assistant, the new buds come with Jabra's proprietary MultiSensor Voice technology, which the company says will allow them to deliver "ultimate call clarity" in noisy environments.

The technology utilizes four built-in microphones alongside bone conduction sensors and clever algorithms to analyze your voice and your environment. This allows the earbuds to detect the types of sound being picked up by the microphones, and when they spot wind noises, a voice pick-up sensor in each earbud is activated.

Meanwhile, bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice via the vibrations in the jawbone – this combined with the information from the microphones is then used to transmit what should be very clear calls indeed.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro should be comfortable, too. They're 16% smaller than the Jabra Elite 75t, and were designed using a database of 62,000 ear scans, allowing the company to create a map of the average human ear and redesign the earbuds accordingly. An IP57 water and dust resistance rating means the buds should be pretty durable, as well.

As for the sound? Jabra hasn't shared very much information of the kind of audio performance we can expect from the Elite 7 Pro, but you will be able to create personalized audio profile with the company's MySound technology – and if they sound anything like their predecessors, the Jabra Elite 85t, they'll boast a clear, natural sound, with an impressive bass response.

With all these extra features, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are more expensive than the company's cheapest earbuds, coming in at $199 / £199.99 (about AU$270). They'll be available to buy from October 1, so you have a little time to save up your pennies.

Sporty upgrade

If you're a fan of Jabra's Active range of true wireless earbuds, you'll be pleased to know that the sporty buds have been given an upgrade, too.

The new Jabra Elite 7 Active are the same as the Elite 7 Pro, except that they don't offer the brand's Multisensor Voice technology – and they come with some cool. workout-friendly design features.

Made from liquid silicone rubber, the Elite 7 Active boast a new ShakeGrip coating, which is designed to keep the buds securely in place thanks to a tactile, almost sticky overlay on the bud's outer housings.

Also available on October 1, the Jabra Elite 7 Active will cost you $179 / £169.99 (about AU$240) – cheaper than their hugely popular predecessors, the Jabra Elite Active 75t.