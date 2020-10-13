New iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, news and everything you need to know

After a long wait, the iPhone 12 is finally official, having just been unveiled by Apple at the company's virtual October event.

This is one of four new phones from the company – it's joined by the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

So what do we know about the new iPhone so far? Not everything, but quite a lot. The company has confirmed that it'll be 5G-ready, allowing you to enjoy super-fast download and browsing speeds on your phone.

Apple is in the process of unveiling the new handset on stage as you read this, and we're updating this article with everything we've heard so far.

New iPhone 12 key facts

What is the iPhone 12? The new phone from Apple

The new phone from Apple When is the iPhone 12 release date? October 23

October 23 What will the iPhone 12 cost? Starts at $799

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 release date is set for October 23, and you'll be able to pre-order the phone this Friday on October 16. You won't be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini until November 6, and the phone will be out on November 13.

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 12 price will start at $799 in the US, which is $100 more than the iPhone 11 range. That's likely because of the introduction of 5G technology.

What will the phone cost in your market? We have the iPhone 12 prices for the US, UK and Australia below.

iPhone 12 prices Region 64GB 128GB 256GB US $799 $849 $949 UK £799 £849 £949 AU AU$1,349 AU$1,429 AU$1,599

Want to be the first to know the best iPhone 12 deals? Our pre-order sign up below will mean we send you the best deals immediately when they become available.

Get the best Apple iPhone 12 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Apple iPhone 12 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

iPhone 12 design and display

The new iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display size with a notch at the top of the display. It seems to be the same size notch as we've seen on recent iPhone products.

If you're after a phone with a smaller display, you'll be interested in the iPhone 12 mini which we cover in this article here.

The iPhone 12 comes in five colors, which are black, white, red, green and blue. You can see all of those shades in the picture below.

(Image credit: Apple)

There's an aluminum frame around the outside, and the edge looks to be less rounded than on recent iPhones. It sort of has a look of the iPhone 5S rather than the iPhone 11's rounded corners.

The rear of the phone is made of glass, but the company was keen to make it clear that this phone is tougher than previous iPhones. It's using a new technology on the front called Ceramic Shield, which it says will ensure your screen is a lot more durable.

This doesn't mean you should be throwing your phone around though as it's unlikely to shield your device from the biggest drops.

We've yet to hear the exact dimensions of the iPhone 12, but the company confirmed it's 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than the iPhone 11 that was introduced in 2019.

That 6.1-inch screen is a Super Retina XDR display, and it has double the amount of pixels as the iPhone 11. It also has a 1200 nit peak brightness, which should mean you'll get a brighter display than on previous phones.

As with previous iPhones, the iPhone 12 is IP68 water and dust resistant. There's volume buttons on the left hand side of the phone with a silence switch sitting just above it. The right hand edge of the phone features the power button.

iPhone 12 5G and specs

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 12 is 5G-ready, which means you'll be able to connect to the next-gen internet connectivity from your iPhone for the very first time.

This is now a common feature on flagship Android phones, but this is the first time it has come to an Apple product.

The company has also confirmed it's mmWave technology, meaning this technology will work on Verizon in the US. We've yet to hear the other technologies being used, so we're uncertain where 5G will be usable on the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: Apple)

The A14 Bionic chipset is powering the iPhone 12 - that's a chipset we've already seen confirmed for the iPad Air 4 - and it's the worlds first 5nm chipset. Apple says it'll be almost 40% more powerful than the A13 chipset in iPhone 11 range.

Apple is calling this the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone". That's a big claim, and it's sure to be something we put through its paces when we get the iPhone 12 in our hands.

You'll have the choice of either 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. We'd recommend opting for one of the larger sizes as 64GB isn't a lot of space on your phone, and there isn't microSD support here so you can't expand it further.

The phone also comes with iOS 14 right out of the box, so you'll get all of the features that were introduced in last month's big software update right away on your phone.

iPhone 12 camera

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 comes with a dual rear camera. It's a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a f/2.4 aperture and a field of video of 120 degrees.

There's a bigger focus on computational photography with this generation such as Smart HDR 3 as well as Night Mode improvements that should help improve your nighttime photography.

Apple claims the cameras will have 27% improved low-light performance, which will be quite remarkable considering the company already had strong low-light performance on the iPhone 11 range. We've yet to hear what selfie camera you'll get on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 battery

(Image credit: Apple)

We've yet to hear how big the battery is in the iPhone 12, and it's unlikely we'll learn that stat until someone gets the phone in their hand and can do a teardown.

Instead, the company focused on its improvements to wireless charging. The big improvement is called MagSafe, and it essentially means a wireless charger that magnetically snaps to the rear of your phone.

Why would it do that? It's to make sure your phone doesn't slip off of a charger and stop charging when you're using it. The technology allows accessory manufacturers to make in-car products, cases and more.

Apple says it'll be creating its own accessories, but then we expect to see more from third-party manufacturers with the company confirming Belkin are working on accessories already.

iPhone 12 accessories

You won't get a charging brick or a pair of Apple Earbuds in the box with your iPhone 12. Instead, the company is just including the USB-C to Lightning cable that you'll use to charge the phone.

You'll be able to use existing charger bricks, buy one separately or use wireless charging. The aim here is for Apple to reduce the amount of e-waste it has when you buy a new iPhone.