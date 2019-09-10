iPhone 11 launch liveblog: we'll be reporting live from the 2019 Apple Event

John McCann
It's here! It's here! That's right, the annual smartphone-focused Apple Event is upon us and we're firing up the TechRadar iPhone 11 launch liveblog to keep you up to date with all the news, launches and expert analysis, on what we're expecting to be a busy day.
The 2019 Apple Event starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (that's 4am AEDT on September 11 in Australia), and we'll be reporting live from the firm's Cupertino, California-based headquarters to bring you the very latest as it's announced on stage.
As well as three new iPhones, we could also see Apple announce the Apple Watch 5, while we're also hoping to hear more about Apple TV Plus and learn release dates for the final builds of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina.
There could well be even more announced during the iPhone 11 launch, so make sure you keep this page open in your browser so you don't miss anything.
03:00 - It's still very much the middle of the night on the west coast of the US, and Cook and co. will be tucked up in bed dreaming of new ways to say "stunning", "revolutionary" and "gorgeous".
Meanwhile, for those of you who are already up and awake - what can you expect from today's launch? Well the main event will be the announcement of new iPhone handsets - and it looks like it will be another trio of smartphones.
What these new iPhones will be called is still up for debate. We're currently pegging them as the iPhone 11R (replacing the iPhone XR), iPhone 11 (replacing iPhone XS) and iPhone 11 Max (replacing iPhone XS Max).
However, some rumors suggest the "affordable" R series will be called the iPhone 11, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max the flagship options. Then there's the school of thought which says Apple will stick with Roman numerals and give us the iPhone XI and co.
It's messy, so let us know what you think in our Twitter poll:
