Latest Google Chrome is 'fastest to date'

Google has revealed that its latest Chrome beta is the fastest yet, upping browsing speeds by at least 30 per cent.

Google has been doing using both the V8 and SunSpider benchmarks to test Chrome's speed and is claiming that it has managed a 30% and 35% speed increase.

This is impressive in itself, but this also means that since the first release of Chrome, the browser's speed has increased by as much as 305%.

Browser sync

Other new features released in the update of Chrome include integration of the Adobe Flash plug-in and some HTML5 shenanigans – including Geolocation APIs, App Cache, web sockets, and file drag-and-drop capabilities.

Another improvement is the addition of browser preference synchronisation. Essentially, now you can sync themes, start-up settings and homepage preferences. This is an extension of the bookmark synchronisation released earlier this year.

New figures from NetApplications show that, in April, Chrome's browser share was up to 6.73 per cent, which is a rise of 2.4 per cent year on year.

To download the new Chrome beta, which is available for Mac, Windows and Linux, go to www.google.com/intl/en/landing/chrome/beta.