Kickstarter UK launch confirmed for October 31

The crowd-sourcing website Kickstarter will officially open its virtual doors to UK entrepreneurs at the end of this month.

The website, which has seen projects like the Pebble Smartwatch and TriggerTrap camera trigger come to fruition through public pledges, promised an autumn launch on British soil earlier this year.

Although Kickstarter UK will not go live until the end of the month, users can begin building their project pages from today.

The company said: "Beginning October 31, people in the United Kingdom will be able to launch their projects on Kickstarter.

Get started

"Beginning today, people in the UK can get started building their projects by clicking on the 'Start a new project' button on the Start page and selecting the UK as their country.

"When we're ready for projects to launch on October 31, we'll send an email letting them know that they can hit the launch button whenever they're ready."

Kickstarter also revealed that foreign backers will still be able to contribute to British-based projects, in the same way that that oversees users can pledge financial support for projects in North America.

Payments will be made directly to Kickstarter (through a third-party) rather than through the Amazon Payments service the company uses in the US.

Via Pocket Lint