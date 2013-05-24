Google photo search learns to recognise sunsets

Google has announced a new feature on its search engine that will help you find your own pictures. So long as you've posted them to Google+, that is.

The new feature was posted up on Google's Inside Search blog yesterday and means users will be able to search for photos using terms like "Steve's birthday party".

And it's all thanks to Google's "computer vision and machine learning" which helps it recognise general concepts in your photos such as sunsets, food and flowers, the company claims. The improved functionality is ready to use now if you sign into your Google account.

