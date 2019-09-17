Intel Tiger Lake leak appears, and it looks slightly faster than Ice Lake

Intel Ice Lake processors (CPUs) have just come out, but we're already starting to see leaks about Tiger Lake, the next 10 nanometer (nm) CPUs that will be filling a laptop near you.

Now, there aren't a lot of details in this leak tweeted out by InstLatX64, but what is there seems incredibly solid. It's a 4-core, 8-thread processor, with a boost clock of 3.4GHz. The big jump up over Ice Lake, however, is going to be the 12MB of L3 cache.

#Intel TigerLake-U (Willow Cove, Gen12 GPU) Bootlog CPUID 860C0:https://t.co/CS6hfAvJZE4c/8t, 1000->3400MHz, 12MB L3, all AVX512* pic.twitter.com/gjVO2IAx0fSeptember 16, 2019

For comparison's sake, the top-end Ice Lake Intel Core i7-1068G7 only features 8MB of L3 cache, so this mystery processor, if real, will feature 1MB more cache per core than its 10th generation predecessor. The bump up in cache should result in much faster performance, and may even make Tiger Lake-equipped Ultrabooks viable for gaming – but we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves.

Speaking of gaming, the leak also says this Tiger Lake-U processor will feature a Generation 12 GPU. This isn't too terribly surprising, but seeing the massive improvements Intel Gen 11 graphics offer over previous generations, we can't wait to see what it can do.

We're still quite a ways out from this processor actually seeing the light of day – if it does, indeed, see the light of day – so you should take all of this with a gigantic grain of salt. Still, Intel has gone a long way by iterating and refining its 14nm Skylake architecture, so it will be interesting to see where Team Blue goes with its 10nm process: it's just getting started.

Via Tom's Hardware