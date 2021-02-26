Intel Core i7-11700K goes on sale early – and the price might shock you

While we wait for Intel to reveal its latest 11th generation desktop processors at an event on March 16, it looks like a German retailer may have jumped the gun, and listed the Intel Core i7-11700K for €469 (around $570 / £410 / AU$730).

If the listing is accurate (and it’s still up at the time of writing), then it means Intel’s as-yet-unannounced processor will be quite a bit more expensive than its predecessor.

As the VideoCardz website points out, the same store, Mindfactory.de, sells the Core i7-10700K for €317.50 (around £390 / £280 / AU$500), which is over €150 cheaper than its follow up will be.

It also means the right-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-11700K will cost almost as much as the flagship Intel Core i9-10900K. If the price is correct, it looks like we could be paying a premium for Rocket Lake-S processors.

(Image credit: Mindfactory.de / Intel)

Worth the extra cash?

So, will 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors be worth the extra cost? It seems Intel is hoping so, with its Cypress Cove architecture promising higher clock speeds, better performance and support for PCIe 4.0.

These processors are expected to be unveiled at an event on March 16, with them going on sale March 30. However, with Mindfactory’s listing still live, it looks like you may be able to buy it earlier.