How to watch The Polar Express online: stream the Christmas classic from anywhere

Based on Chris Van Allsburg's 1985 children's book and brought to life by Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis, Polar Express is a groundbreaking computer-animated movie that's utter Christmas eye-candy, led by Tom Hanks as the benevolent train conductor taking viewers on an immersive adventure to the North Pole.

You can watch Polar Express with your Netflix subscription in many countries. Abroad for the festive season? All you need is a quality VPN and most of your home streaming services should work as usual, wherever you are.

Magical and dream-like, The Polar Express is more a series of events than a story. It begins with a young boy witnessing the improbable: a steam locomotive pulling up outside his house on Christmas Eve.

Onboard it’s full of equally hesitant yet awe-struck children – a kind-hearted girl (voiced by Nona Gaye), an overzealous know-it-all (Eddie Deezen), and Billy, “the Lonely Boy”. Headed for the North Pole, they encounter rowdy railroad ghosts, waiters acrobatically serving hot chocolate, and an Elf command centre on the way, before finally meeting the Father Christmas.

It’s style over substance, certainly - but geez, what a spectacle! There's a glorious tracking shot of a gold ticket fluttering over a ravine, into the clutches of a great eagle, before being reunited with its owner; while the momentum of a train hurtling down a 179-degree slope is like being on a rollercoaster. And, while it’s undoubtedly a technical showpiece – it became the first all-digital capture film in 2006 – it’s got a majestic Christmas spirit, too.

So, slip on your PJs/jim-jams and settle down with a hot coco as we detail how to watch The Polar Express online and stream this Christmas classic from anywhere, including on Netflix.

Is The Polar Express on Netflix?

Yes - but not universally.

The Polar Express is available to watch on Netflix Australia and in a number of the service's other markets, including: Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Israel, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, South Korea, Turkey and Spain.

However, Netflix's US, UK and Canadian libraries don't feature the film, which is a bit of a bummer. But that being said, anyone with a Netflix subscription from a country where the film is available can still watch it wherever they are with the help of a VPN. It's really easy, completely legal, and we'll guide you through the process below.

How to watch The Polar Express from outside your country

Visiting family abroad over the holidays? If you find yourself in another country, geo-blocking restrictions will mean you’re unable to stream regionally specific content like you would back home.

Thankfully for fans of Christmas entertainment, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will enable you to alter your IP address, meaning you can access geographically restricted content from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Polar Express online for FREE in the US

With FuboTV you can stream this immersive Christmas adventure straight into your living room. You’ll enjoy a 7-day free trial – which includes access to over 100 live channels – after which monthly subscriptions begin at $59.99. Amazon, meanwhile, has The Polar Express available to rent or buy. A one-off viewing costs $3.99 and you get 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to finish once you press play. But, if you’re a fan of the Zemeckis brand of movie magic, you’ll want to pay $9.99 to buy it outright. You can enjoy the film in HD at the same price, which we’d heartily recommend where possible. Away over the holidays? Download a VPN to connect to your preferred VOD service, and stream all your festive favorites no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch The Polar Express online in Canada for FREE

The Polar Express has pulled into Canada on Crave, alongside a range of other festive flicks. Select an HBO + Movies subscription to watch, and enjoy a week-long free trial first. After this time, a subscription costs CND$19.98 a month. It’s worth it, though, if you want access to brand new HBO shows the same time they air in America, and the latest Hollywood films. If you're simply after this sleekly made Christmas classic, however, Amazon provide another option. You can rent the film from them for CND$4.99 for a single viewing, or buy a digital download for CND$9.99 and watch this enchanting escapade again and again. Leaving Canada for some winter sun? Then you’ll want to download a VPN to keep watching your favorite films and TV shows during the holidays.

How to watch The Polar Express online FREE in the UK

Sky streaming service Now TV is going all out to give Brits that “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” kind of feeling. It’s got Yuletide yarns like Elf, Die Hard, and Last Christmas, in addition to The Polar Express. Just purchase a Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99 a month. That includes a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, and you can cancel your membership any time. Alternatively, purchase this seasonal extravaganza via Amazon. It’s £3.49 for a single viewing, or £4.99 to keep, and the price is the same no matter whether its in SD or HD format. Intrepid travellers will want to pack a VPN though if they’re abroad. That way they can connect to the on-demand service they're already registered to, and keep warm with their festive favorites from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Polar Express online in Australia

The mighty Netflix will let you stream The Polar Express from Down Under, with plans beginning at AUS$10.99 a month and peaking at AUS$19.99 (if you want more streams, and better video quality and resolution). There’s no free trial, alas, but it does have a library of nearly 1200 movies and 800 TV shows. And you can cancel whenever you want. Too many subscriptions already? Rent or buy this Tom Hanks-starring animation with Amazon. It’s AUS$4.99 for a one-off viewing – perfect to get into the festive mood on Christmas Eve – or pay AUS$9.99 to keep it instead. Don’t forget - you can watch your home streaming service of choice anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.