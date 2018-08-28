How to watch Great British Bake Off 2018 online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Watch the 2018 Great British Bake Off: when's it on? The Great British Bake Off 2018 series 2 (aka series 9) starts on Tuesday, August 28 at 8pm BST on the UK's Channel 4. Spin-off show An Extra Slice will be back with Jo Brand presenting on Thursdays at 10pm BST, also on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off is back! And it doesn't matter whether you're in the UK or anywhere else - you can watch The Great British Bake Off online for anywhere on Earth with this handy guide.

The Great British bake Off is all new since leaving the BBC, so that means your latest host selection are back with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to judge the cooking attempts of the contests. You've also got funny-man Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting the show.

The bakers for the 2018 Great British Bake Off were revealed just a week before the show started. Can any of them top the efforts of last year's winner Sophie Faldo? This year sees a nice broad selection trying to do just that - full details of the line-up can be found below.

But before that, we'll tell you how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2018 online - both in the UK and for those people outside the UK. So there's absolutely no excuse not to live stream the show or watch it on catch up.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online for free in the UK:

As you probably now know The Great British Bake Off has been taken over by Channel 4 after its 7 series on BBC. This is the second series on Channel 4 and it will still be aired on TV meaning you can watch it via an aerial, for free. But if you want to watch on the go, or on catch-up, that's an option too using All 4.

The All 4 app is available on most devices and will air shows live as well as at a later date.

Stream The Great British Bake Off 2018 anywhere in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday or just want a piece of that quintessential British cake can still watch the show live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours for the watching via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream GBBO for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service of 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to stream every minute of The Great British bake Off 2018.

Where can I watch GBBO using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream it from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Who are this year's Great British Bake Off contestants?

Antony, 30, who grew up baking with his father in India.

Briony, 33, a self-taught baker that uses YouTube tutorials to master techniques.

Dan, 36, a full-time father of two that takes pride in making his bakes beautiful to look at.

Imelda, 33, bakes treats for her huge family in Northern Ireland, as well as her colleagues.

Jon, 47, bakes for his wife and four children in Wales as a way to unwind after a busy day at work.

Karen, 60, fell in love with baking during her 15 years living with her husband in a house in France.

Kim-Joy, 27, was born in Belgium, grew up in London, studied in Bristol and lives in Leeds. She uses her busy background to inspire her varied bakes.

Luke, 30, has been baking since he was 10 years old. He enjoys creating clean, precise masterpieces.

Manon, 26, grew up in France in a family of female bakers. She truly fell in love with the art when she moved to London.

Rahul, 30, takes pride in his 'East-meets-West' baking style, and his job as a research scientist means he pays utmost attention to detail.

Ruby, 29, loves to sneak something alcoholic into anything she bakes for her family and friends.

Terry, 56, has a background in fine art that comes across in his baking.

Image courtesy of thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk