Grab this Instant Pot for its lowest price ever

The best Instant Pots are versatile kitchen appliances that offer a multitude of cooking methods in one appliance, and also speed up cooking times too. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 35% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1electric pressure cooker reducing it to £58.99 from £89.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for this Instant Pot, which can also slow-cook and even make yoghurt, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today's best Instant Pot deal in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: £89.99 £58.18 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £30 off the cost of this Instant Pot, which offers 13 presets for dishes including soup, stew, rice, and porridge. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot, making it great value. However, we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this Instant Pot deal now.View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, unsurprisingly, offers seven different cooking functions including pressure cooking and slow cooking. During testing, the Instant Pot impressed us with its ability to ensure meat in tagines and chillies was soft and succulent after just 20 minutes of cooking – something that usually takes hours.

We also found it simple to release the pressure, by pressing one button on the top of the Instant Pot. The appliance created very little steam or noise during pressure release too.

This Instant Pot Duo has a 5.7-litre capacity – it’s also available in an 8-litre version, but this currently isn’t discounted and will set you back at £99.99. Unlike other Instant Pot models, the inner pot of the Instant Pot Duo can't be used on the hob, so you will need to sear meat and vegetables in another pan before cooking meals. That said, considering how affordable the Instant Pot Duo is compared to models that do offer this – for example, the Instant Pot Pro, which is priced at £149.99 – we think this compromise is worth making.

More Instant Pot deals

Empty list