Get unlimited social media and a data boost with this ace Voxi SIM only deal sale

Familiar with Voxi? Whether you know it for its endless social media philosophy, its flexibility or its constant thumb-heavy adverts during the Love Island drama, Voxi has quickly become a household name in the world of SIM only deals.

And for anyone interested in scooping up a Voxi SIM, now seems like the perfect time. All the way up until February 19, Voxi is boosting data on its two cheapest plans, getting you that extra bit of bang for your buck.

Go for the cheaper £10 a month option and Voxi will up your data from 6GB to 8GB. Splash out a little bit more on the £15 a month option and you'll see a jump from 15GB to 20GB.

And as we mentioned above, Voxi really likes social media, allowing you to use Facebook, Whataspp, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook Messenger without using up data.

While these contracts will be ideal for big social media fans, both the companies Smarty and Three are giving Voxi a serious challenge when it comes to SIMO value. You can find information about these Voxi deals and Smarty and Three's offers below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While these offers are very attractive, there are a load of other SIM only deals you can go for. Three has been ruling the SIMO world for a while now with some excellent value offers. For the cheaper option, Three has a 8GB of data SIM for just £8 a month. Or go with its unlimited data offer costing just £18 a month.

And it's worth taking a look at its closest competition - Smarty. You pay £15 a month for 50GB of data and get the benefits of a 1-month rolling contract. And, you can tether your devices so you can use your big data plan on your phone, tablet and computer.