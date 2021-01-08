Get a huge 100GB data allowance in this ridiculously cheap iPhone 11 deal

Want to bag yourself a stellar handset and feel pretty smug about it? With Apple 2019 flagship's overtaken by the iPhone 12 family, iPhone 11 deals are rife for the picking and Fonehouse is leading the charge with its whopper of a 100GB plan.

After cashback, snatch up the iPhone 11 on this terrific Three tariff and effectively pay just £32 a month (down from £35), completely free of any upfront costs. Better still, sitting alongside that beefy 100GB of data, the Three 24-month contract comes with unlimited minutes and texts.

With £72 eligible to save, you'll claim cashback on specific months outlined at the Fonehouse checkout. A fantastic iPhone deal, then, get the full breakdown below.

Claiming your £72 saving in full in this iPhone 11 deal

iPhone 11 deals: What is the iPhone 11?

Sometimes the best thing about a new family of iPhones isn't getting your hands on the very latest Apple silicon. Sometimes its the fact previous generations of iPhone are about to get a lot cheaper. Enter the iPhone 11.

Now the predecessor to Apple's current flagship handset, within its own right the iPhone 11 is still a fantastic smartphone that continues to be market leading in a number of areas, including its exceptional performance.

The iPhone 11 follows much the same blueprint as the iPhone XR with a few exciting upgrades. With the very same 6.1-inch LCD display, the iPhone 11 comes in an array of colourful options, this time taking on a more subtle, pastel hue. Pick up yours in black, white, yellow, green, purple or PRODUCT(Red).

In terms of design, the only other subtle changes are you'll find the Apple logo sitting more centrally on its glossy back, as well as a more bulky camera module, with the iPhone 11 scoring a dual camera array as opposed to the iPhone XR's single sensor package.

(Image credit: Future)

Copping a 12MP wide angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, the iPhone 11 brings more versatile shooting to smartphone photography with the ability to catch wide angle images, as well as making the most of Apple's Portrait and Night mode features. Keeping the shutter open for longer in automatically detected low lighting, Night mode allows the lens to take in more light and give better exposure for night time snaps.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 11 continues what the iPhone XR started with improvements to battery life as well as both CPU and GPU performance. In a nutshell then, the iPhone 11 is another capable model to add to Apple's holster, and worth picking up if you want to save a quid or two not dropping huge amounts of cash on the iPhone 12.