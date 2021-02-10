Get 12GB of data and unlimited social media for £10/pm with Voxi's SIM only deals

If you're an avid social media user, someone looking for a more flexible SIM or just someone on a bit of a budget, Voxi's latest SIM only deal could provide the perfect option for you.

Currently, Voxi is doubling the available data on its cheapest plan, now securing you 12GB of data for just £10 a month. While that alone would make this an excellent choice, Voxi has two other beneficial factors.

Firstly, all of its plans operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave whenever it suits you. Secondly, Voxi has the unique selling point of offering completely unlimited usage of social media apps.

Whether its Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Pinterest or a number of other apps, you won't eat into your data cap at all. You can find out more about this offer below or use our SIM only deals guide to see how it compares.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obviously is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.