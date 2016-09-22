Will Resident Evil 7's system requirements leave your PC cowering?

Are you keenly awaiting the release of Resident Evil 7 for the PC? The game marks a return to a more classic style of chilling horror, a la earlier incarnations – as opposed to the thrills-and-spills 'action horror' more recently seen – but will RE7 scare the pants off your computer in terms of the spec it demands?

Well, now you can find out thanks to the release of the official system requirements on Resident Evil 7's Steam page.

For the minimum spec – allowing you to run the game in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second – you'll need at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or faster CPU, alongside 8GB of system RAM. As for the graphics card, the bare requirement is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, or an AMD Radeon R7 260X. Any less than that, and the only horror you'll be experiencing if you buy the game is the fact that you can't run it.

Not too frightening

Resident Evil's recommended requirements – for running in 1080p at 60 frames per second – call for the same amount of system memory, but on the processor front you're looking at an Intel Core i7 3770 or better (unfortunately the AMD CPU requirements appear to have been missed off, at least as of the time of writing).

And for the graphics card, you'll need a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X. All in all, then, it's not too frightening…

Oh, as for operating systems, the game will run on Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 10 64-bit.

According to the developer, these requirements could change in the final stages of production, but you wouldn't imagine they'll alter by much given that the game is due out in January. Only just over a few months to wait now.

Resident Evil 7 is set in a spooky abandoned farmhouse and according to our experience of it at E3 earlier this year, it promises to be "quite terrifying", we quote.

Via: Ubergizmo