The Witcher 3 wins ultimate game of the year at the Golden Joysticks

The ultimate game of the year has been announced, with the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt picking up the top prize in the Golden Joysticks and Grand Theft Auto V's first person offering picking up the innovation award.

Now in its 33rd year, techradar publisher Future's Golden Joysticks are a vital part of the gaming calendar, and at a glittering ceremony in London, it was The Witcher 3, Bethesda's Fallout franchise and Grand Theft Auto that dominated.

Techradar sponsored the innovation award and presented the gong to Rockstar's GTA V team for the first person feature in one of the biggest selling games of all time.

But the biggest prize went to The Witcher 3, which (ahem) also picked up best visual design and 'best gaming moment.'

The most wanted game, sponsored by The Sun, was snapped up by Fallout 4, and it was a game created to hype up this release - Fallout Shelter - that grabbed the mobile game award.

The winners

Best Original Game sponsored by GamesRadar+ - Bloodborne

Best Storytelling - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Visual Design sponsored by 3D World - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Audio sponsored by DTS - Ori and the Blind Forest

Best Multi-Player - GTA Online

Best Indie Game sponsored by PC Gamer Weekender - Kerbal Space Program

Best Family Game - Splatoon

Best Mobile Game - Fallout Shelter

Innovation of the Year sponsored by techradar - First-person mode in GTA 5

Best Gaming Moment sponsored by Absolute Radio - Bloody Baron quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gaming Personality sponsored by Kotaku UK - PewDiePie

eSports Icon sponsored by Gfinity - Counter-Strike GO - Anders Blume

Studio of the Year sponsored by Hype (Edge Conference) - CD Projekt RED

Best Gaming Platform sponsored by Digital Spy - Steam

Best Gaming Performance - Ashly Burch as Chloe in Life is Strange

Best PlayStation Game sponsored by Official PlayStation Magazine - Bloodborne

Best Nintendo Game sponsored by Gamesmaster Magazine - Splatoon

Best PC Game sponsored by PC Gamer - GTA 5

Best Xbox Game sponsored by Official Xbox Magazine - Ori and the Blind Forest

Most Wanted Game sponsored by The Sun - Fallout 4

Ultimate Game of the Year - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Lifetime Achievement - Satoru Iwata

Playfire Most Played - GTA 5

Critics Choice - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Breakthrough Award - Her Story