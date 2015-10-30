The Witcher 3 wins ultimate game of the year at the Golden Joysticks

The ultimate game of the year has been announced, with the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt picking up the top prize in the Golden Joysticks and Grand Theft Auto V's first person offering picking up the innovation award.
Now in its 33rd year, techradar publisher Future's Golden Joysticks are a vital part of the gaming calendar, and at a glittering ceremony in London, it was The Witcher 3, Bethesda's Fallout franchise and Grand Theft Auto that dominated.
Techradar sponsored the innovation award and presented the gong to Rockstar's GTA V team for the first person feature in one of the biggest selling games of all time.
But the biggest prize went to The Witcher 3, which (ahem) also picked up best visual design and 'best gaming moment.'
The most wanted game, sponsored by The Sun, was snapped up by Fallout 4, and it was a game created to hype up this release - Fallout Shelter - that grabbed the mobile game award.
The winners
Best Original Game sponsored by GamesRadar+ - Bloodborne
Best Storytelling - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Visual Design sponsored by 3D World - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Audio sponsored by DTS - Ori and the Blind Forest
Best Multi-Player - GTA Online
Best Indie Game sponsored by PC Gamer Weekender - Kerbal Space Program
Best Family Game - Splatoon
Best Mobile Game - Fallout Shelter
Innovation of the Year sponsored by techradar - First-person mode in GTA 5
Best Gaming Moment sponsored by Absolute Radio - Bloody Baron quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Gaming Personality sponsored by Kotaku UK - PewDiePie
eSports Icon sponsored by Gfinity - Counter-Strike GO - Anders Blume
Studio of the Year sponsored by Hype (Edge Conference) - CD Projekt RED
Best Gaming Platform sponsored by Digital Spy - Steam
Best Gaming Performance - Ashly Burch as Chloe in Life is Strange
Best PlayStation Game sponsored by Official PlayStation Magazine - Bloodborne
Best Nintendo Game sponsored by Gamesmaster Magazine - Splatoon
Best PC Game sponsored by PC Gamer - GTA 5
Best Xbox Game sponsored by Official Xbox Magazine - Ori and the Blind Forest
Most Wanted Game sponsored by The Sun - Fallout 4
Ultimate Game of the Year - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Lifetime Achievement - Satoru Iwata
Playfire Most Played - GTA 5
Critics Choice - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Breakthrough Award - Her Story