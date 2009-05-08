EA appoints Google advertising chief

EA appoints Google's advertising tech specialist to its board of directors

Electronic Arts has appointed Google's senior vice president of engineering Jeff Huber to its board of directors.

Huber is responsible for technology development for Google's company's advertising systems including Adwords and Adsense, and for Google Apps.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff on our board," said John Riccitiello, CEO of Electronic Arts. "His proven track record in technology and engineering will make him a strong addition to the board."

Huber has previously held management positions at eBay and Excite@Home.

"EA has an exciting vision for innovating and delivering great new experiences for online gaming and packaged games, across consoles, handhelds, mobile and PCs, " noted the advertising tech specialist, commenting on his new job at EA.