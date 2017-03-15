Do these codenames point to the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?

With the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8 on the way handset speculation is at an all-time high at the moment – and now it seems we can start the guessing games about Google's next phones too.

An Android open source collaboration page reveals two codenames that appear to be successors to the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL, reports Android Police.

Read more: Google Clips

The names are 'walleye' and 'muskie', two freshwater fish that echo another pair of aquatic life: marlin and sailfish, a.k.a. the working pseudonyms of Google's debut smartphones, leading us to believe work has begun on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The report speculates that 'walleye' refers to the smaller of the two handsets, making 'muskie' more than likely the larger-screened variant.

While Android Police is confident in the source divulging the information, light skepticism is always smart when there is no official confirmation.

That said, with this fall being the one-year anniversary of the Pixels' launch it wouldn't be too soon for Google to start planning its sequels. In fact, rumors are already circulating about the next Pixel phones, including the handsets potentially ditching the headphone jack, iPhone 7-style.