Disney Plus on Roku: How to get it and start watching now

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has become one of the most popular streaming services, giving subscribers access to the media conglomerate’s entire back catalog, from Mickey Mouse cartoons to Marvel movies.

If you want in on the streaming service that everyone’s talking about, then there are several devices through which you can access Disney Plus, including Roku’s range of players. Our guide will tell you everything you need to know about accessing Disney Plus on Roku.

Is Disney Plus on Roku yet?

Disney Plus has been available through most Roku devices since its launch, including on Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, and Roku Premiere. However, some older devices do not support Disney Plus.

These are the Roku devices that cannot access Disney Plus:

Roku Streaming Stick models 3400X and 3420X

Roku LT model 2400X and 2450X

Roku 2 HD models 3000X and 3050X

Roku 2 XS model 3100X

Roku HD model 2500X

To check what kind of Roku device you have, go to its home screen and select Settings > System > About. Here, you’ll see the model number. If it isn’t one of the above model numbers, then Disney Plus should be supported.

How to install Disney Plus on Roku

In just a few easy steps you can set up Disney Plus on Roku. Follow our step-by-step guide below:

First, press the Home button on the Roku remote

Select Streaming Channels to open the Channel Store

Select Search Channels

Begin typing Disney

Once you see Disney in the search results, click on it and select Add Channel

After installation, you can select it on the list of channels on your home screen

If you already have a Disney Plus account, you need to enter your credentials the first time that you open the app

If not, you can set up an account at this stage

at this stage Then, it’s simply a case of selecting something to watch and pressing play

(Image credit: Disney / Becca Caddy)

What can I watch on Disney Plus with Roku?

Disney Plus comes with an impressive range of content, including many films and TV series made under the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic banners. New content is constantly being added, including series specially made for Star on Disney Plus - bringing more mature content to UK, Australian and Canadian viewers.

If you want to catch up on the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll need to watch WandaVision. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, this puts two of the Avengers into an unusual domestic situation eerily reminiscent of classic sitcoms. If you want a reminder of their characters’ backstories, all the Avengers films are available too - watch the Marvel movies in order and have yourself a marathon.

Star Wars fans should go straight for The Mandalorian. Set five years after Return of the Jedi, this series stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter who takes charge of a Force-sensitive child.

Another highlight is Soul, the latest animated movie from Pixar. It stars Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz musician whose soul is accidentally separated from his body. Its theatrical release was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can recreate the movie-going experience at home with Disney Plus.

What other streaming services are available on Roku?

If Disney Plus isn’t enough for you, you might want to look at the other streaming services available, including:

What other devices can I watch Disney Plus on?

If you don’t have a Roku device but want to watch Disney Plus, there are other devices that you can access it on, including Disney Plus on Chromecast. Disney Plus on Apple TV is also available, as well as other media streamers like Fire TV Stick.

Disney Plus viewers will be able to turn their TV into a Smart TV with the help of any compatible gaming consoles. You can watch Disney Plus on PS4, as well as the latest console from PlayStation, the PS5. For Xbox gamers, download Disney Plus to your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

For iOS and Android users, the Disney Plus app is available in your App Store/Google Play Store, as well as being able to download Disney Plus to most Smart TVs.