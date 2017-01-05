Trending
 

Dell unveils the first 8K monitor and it’s mind blowing

By Computing  

Unreal color, unimaginable detail

null

Although there really isn’t any 8K content in the world, that isn’t stopping Dell from introducing the world’s first 8K monitor.

Dell UltraSharp 32-inch Ultra HD 8K monitor comes with a tears of joy inducing 7,680 x 4,320 resolution that adds up to an baffling 33.2 million pixels. Of course, with such a high pixel count you’re going to have to heavily increase the magnification factor on Windows 10, as the Start Menu is about the size of a business card.

Read more: Dell G3 15

There's the tiny Start Menu on the bottom-left corner

There's the tiny Start Menu on the bottom-left corner

On top of offering 16 times the resolution of Full HD, the UP3218K can display 1.07 billion distinct colors – 64 times the 16.9 million colors seen on a standard Dell monitor. Additionally, the monitor supports a 1,300:1 contrast ratio and a 60hz refresh rate.

The only thing more mind blowing than the quality of the monitor is the $4,999 (about £4,070, AU$6960) price you’ll have to pay for this beauty.

  • This might be the sharpest monitor but is it the best monitor
See more Computing news