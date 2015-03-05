Intel Iris Pro ready to hit desktops in boost for PC gamers everywhere

Intel is upping the ante for PC gamers everywhere by bringing its powerful Iris Pro processor to desktop machines.

The fifth-generation LGA-socketed Core processor with Iris Pro integrated graphics was announced at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and it marks a 100-fold upsurge in graphics compared to where the company stood in 2006.

Intel originally announced the integrated Iris graphics line alongside new Broadwell chips in January and an improved version of that, the 65W socketed Iris Pro 6100, will be inside desktops shipping in the middle of 2015.

New level of optimization

Gamers will also get a new level of optimisation on their Intel-based PCs thanks to a partnership with Raptr that automatically provides optimised settings that can be changed with the touch of a button by using the utility.

Raptr creates a list of settings for each game using information from Intel, later combining it with machine learning and metrics from client machines running Raptr to provide the best group of settings possible for each title.

Via: PC World