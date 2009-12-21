Intel confims new chip announcements for CES 2010

Intel has confirmed that it will be showing off a whole host of new chips at CES 2010, including the new Atom processors.

With CES 2010 just a couple of weeks away, nobody will be surprised that Intel is making the announcement, although this is the first official confirmation.

Among the chips like to be shown are the 'Pine Trail' chipsets that will take Atom processors to a whole new level and feature integrated graphics for a new generation of netbooks.

Monolithic

"This is the first monolithic processor with the graphics built in and the memory controller built in," Anil Nanduri, director, Netbook Marketing at Intel told Cnet.

"We'll see sleeker designs coming into the market and longer battery life."

But Atom won't be the only new arrival, with Intel's new Core chips also set to debut – the Core i3 chips, and new Core i5 Arrandale and Clarkdale processors.

It's all part of what is shaping up to be an exciting 2010 for the PC world – not only is Windows 7 giving sales a hefty boost, but Nvidia is all set to unveil its DirectX 11 processors and Intel's new arrivals are likely to have a huge impact.

Via Tom's Hardware