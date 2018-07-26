Best gaming mouse 2018: the best gaming mice we've tested

Now that Computex 2018 just ended, and we’ve seen some of the best gaming mice and gaming PCs that will hit the market soon, we figured it was time to look back and revisit some of the best gaming mice of 2018.

We get it, you just spent a fortune on the best PC you could build, and you want to scale back your spending a bit. But, admit it, there’s a little part of you that wants to splurge on the best mouse to match your glorious rig. Don’t feel bad, in fact, you should do yourself a favor and pick up the best gaming mouse you can today, so that everything attached to your rig is of comparable quality. And, while you’re at it, pick up one of the best mouse pads, too.

When you go out looking for the best gaming mouse for your needs, you should keep an eye out for any mouse that manages to strike a balance between price and performance. You don’t want to just go out and pick up the most expensive mouse on the shelf. Just take a look at the SteelSeries Rival 600, for instance: it’s not much more expensive than a full-priced AAA game, but it balances that with a bevy of high-end features and top-notch performance.

Every single mouse on this list hits this golden balance of value to quality and features. We’ve reviewed or tested and ranked every mouse on this list, and each has earned our coveted seal of approval. You can be confident that no matter which of these mice you choose, you’ll be satisfied with it. No matter what kind of games you want to play, after going through this list, we believe you’ll get your hands on one of the best gaming mice.

1. SteelSeries Rival 600

SteelSeries’ return to glory

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Lift off distance detection, customizable weight, 60-million click mechanical switches

Customizable weight

Depth sensor

A little bit expensive

SteelSeries is experiencing a sort of renaissance in 2018, and there is no greater evidence of that than the SteelSeries Rival 600. Featuring customizable weight, the perfect amount of side buttons, and true RGB spectrum lighting the Rival 600 will be the centerpiece of your desk. But, even beyond the aesthetics, the Rival 600 performs far better than a mouse in its price range has any right to. Not only does it feature a 12,000 DPI sensor and satisfying mechanical switches, but the Rival 600 goes above and beyond and features a depth sensor that will all but eliminate cursor sway when you lift your mouse off of the mouse pad. This is truly the best gaming mouse you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Rival 600

2. SteelSeries Sensei 310

The best gaming mouse we’ve reviewed

DPI: Up to 12,000 | Features: Ambidextrous design, one-to-one tracking up to 3,500 CPI, 50-million click life span

Reasonably priced

Comfortable for claw and palm grips

No braided cable

Lacks sensor calibration support

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a gaming mouse like no other, both in terms of price and performance. The low cost of admission keeps it on the same level that you’d expect to pay for a new game, while its out-of-this-world TrueMove 3 optical sensor makes it almost impossible to compete with. This mouse, with no preference when it comes to dexterity, is unparalleled when it comes to real-world sensitivity. You can even pick up the SteelSeries Rival 310 if you want similar performance, but a more right-handed approach to dexterity.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Sensei 310

3. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

The Qi to wireless gaming

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: Qi wireless charging, Interchangeable side grip, Omron switches, Fully programmable buttons, Dynamic multi-color 3-zone backlighting

Qi wireless charging

Affordable

Can't use while charging

Wireless mice have had a shaky reputation among gaming enthusiasts for a while now, due to their losses in latency and reliability, but with the Corsair Dark Core RGB SE – that’s all changed. Boasting 1ms latency and a maximum DPI of 16,000 the Dark Core RGB SE defines what a wireless gaming mouse should look like in 2018 – delivering performance that’s on par with its wired contemporaries. It even supports Qi wireless charging, which means if you pick up the Corsair MM1000 Qi mouse pad, you can charge your phone while you play, then charge your mouse right on your mouse pad when you’re done for the night.

Read the full review: Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

4. Logitech G903

A G900 makeover with an electrifying mouse pad

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Wireless charging via Logitech PowerPlay mouse mat, up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 32 with LEDs turned off), PMW3366 optical sensor, LightSpeed Wireless technology

Solid build quality

Accurate and reliable wireless

Exorbitantly expensive

Undeterred by years of ridicule for their comparatively higher latency, the Logitech G900 of yesteryear proved once and for all that wireless gaming mice don’t have to suck. Though it’s merely a subtle iteration on that model, the Logitech G903 only reassures us of that conviction. Gracing a slightly altered G900 design with Logitech’s own PowerPlay mouse pad that doubles as a wireless charger, the Logitech G903 is an expensive, yet rewarding investment. On one hand, the cost might deter someone who wasn’t likely to buy it anyway, but on the other, you’re getting a high-DPI wireless gaming mouse that contends with even Razer’s best.

Read the full review: Logitech G903

5. Roccat Kone Aimo

Be the lion

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Multi-zone RGB lighting, 10 programmable macro keys, 4D Titan Wheel

Ergonomic buttons

Customizable

Dated pre-programmed macros

At first glance, you could be forgiven for assuming the Roccat Kone Aimo would be an unwieldy hardcore-only gaming mouse. You’d be wrong. Even with the plethora of buttons and mouse furniture sticking out, the Roccat Kone Aimo is a surprisingly ergonomic peripheral, which means comfort shouldn’t be an issue for even the longest gaming sessions. Packed with one of the most in-your-face RGB lighting setups we’ve seen in a mouse, along with its 10 programmable buttons, this is one of the best gaming mice you can buy in 2018.

Read the full review: Roccat Kone Aimo

6. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

A decent mouse at a great price

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Customised for claw grip, Customizable DPI settings, Three-zone RGB lighting

Good switches

Affordable

Questionable build quality

If you need one of the best gaming mice, but are looking to save some cash at the same time – the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 might be what you’re looking for. It won’t win any beauty contests, but packing quality Omron switches and a reasonably sensitive sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI, it’s easy to look past the unappealing design – especially if you use a claw grip.

Read the full review: Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

7. Razer Naga Trinity

A mouse with many faces

DPI: 16,000 | Features: Interchangeable side plates, Razer chroma support, 1000Hz Ultrapolling

Smooth motion tracking

Interchangeable side plates

Expensive

If you’re the type of gamer who doesn’t like to settle for any one genre of game, it can be genuinely difficult to find the best gaming mouse. Luckily, the Razer Naga Trinity is here for you. The Naga line of mice has traditionally been aimed at MMO gamers, but Razer wasn’t content to just appeal to that one niche with the Naga Trinity, and included 3 easily swappable side plates so that you can change your mouse to fit the game you’re playing. Add in the insane 16,000 DPI 5G sensor and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and you have a winning package.

Read the full review: Razer Naga Trinity

8. HyperX Pulsefire Surge

Remain in light

DPI: 16,000 | Features: RGB Light Ring, 50 million click-rated Omron switches

Gorgeous RGB lighting

Omron switches

No customizable weights

If you find yourself snickering at some of the ridiculous gaming mice available in 2018, you should take a look at the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB. Featuring extremely reliable Omron switches and gorgeous RGB lighting – not to mention its unbelievable 16,000 DPI sensor – you’re getting one of the best gaming mice for a great price. Plus, it’ll fit into any office, at least once you turn down the lighting effects.

Read the full review: HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB

9. Corsair Glaive RGB

A healthy balance of comfort, function and suave looks

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: Interchangeable thumb grips, three-zone backlighting, Pixart 3367 sensor, Omron switches, DPI status lights

Smooth motion and tracking

Glides like butter

Nearly all plastic

A bit pricey

From the moment you look at the price tag, it’ll be obvious that the Corsair Glaive RGB was meant to compete with the Razer DeathAdder Elite. And, while Corsair has had a ton of success with its PC cases, keyboards, RAM, power supplies and cooling systems, Corsairs mice have less of a history behind them. Luckily, the company’s latest gaming mouse effort is built for comfort, featuring a a coating of soft-touch paint and interchangeable thumb grips that enhance ergonomics even further. Additionally, the nearly perfect three-zone RGB lighting system and high-DPI Pixart sensor are just extra gravy.

Read the full review: Corsair Glaive RGB

10. Creative Sound BlasterX Siege M04

Precise and stylish enough to rival Razer and Logitech

DPI: 12,000 | Features: 7 programmable buttons using Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, PixArt PMW3360 sensor with 1000Hz polling rate, RGB lighting, ergonomic design

Excellent sensor

Stylish lighting

Could be lighter

Balance isn't perfect

It’s not everyday that we see a company known for its sound cards try to take on companies as renowned as Razer and Logitech with a competent gaming mouse of its own. Creative’s Sound BlasterX M04 is exactly that, however, and it’s actually fairly impressive. The 12,000 DPI rating means you won’t need to use pointer acceleration to use the mouse successfully. The RGB lighting scheme, which is controlled using Creative’s own Sound Blaster Connect software, is displayed across a subtle accent at the base of the mouse. Clearly, the Sound BlasterX Siege M04 is a winner in both function and style.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX Siege M04

How to choose the best gaming mice 2017

Although you’re bound to determine the best gaming mouse for you based on our rankings, doing so is no effortless task. There are a lot of complicated technical specifications that go into gaming mice, including fancy jargon such as polling rates and DPI ratings. You’ll want a higher number of both, but there’s a stark difference between these two nonsensical, yet crucial terms.

For newcomers to the world of PC gaming, that DPI is shorthand for ‘dots per inch.’ The higher the number, the wider the range wherein you can specify your how sensitive your mouse is. If you don’t have a lot of desk space available and you want accuracy and precision, then opt for a gaming mouse featuring a higher DPI rating. Of course, you can always toggle a lower DPI too.

Meanwhile, a high polling rate gives you faster response times. The polling rate is measured in hertz, so it usually ranges from around 125 to 1,000Hz. The latter means that your mouse’s position is reported to your computer 1,000 times per second. Other key gaming mouse factors you’ll want to consider are ergonomics – particularly if you’re left-handed – and RGB lighting.

