Samsung Gear VR 3 could be the HoloLens you can actually afford

Augmented reality (AR) may or may not be the next big thing in tech, but Samsung is geared to take the magical leap for one of its upcoming headsets, dubbed simply as Samsung Gear VR 3.



But that’s not all it has planned. A company exec recently dug into the details of Samsung’s future head-mounted display (HMD) plans at the Virtual Reality Summit, part of which confirms that a Samsung Gear VR 2 is coming soon.



Though, like we saw with the headset refresh launched alongside the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7, don’t expect this one to reinvent the wheel. At best, it will keep the USB-C and microUSB adapter, as to maximize compatibility with previous Samsung phones, and be capable of transmitting data to open the door for a Google Daydream View-like controller and other accessories.

Gear VR 3, G3ar VR, GeAR VR 3?