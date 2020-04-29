Canon releases free software that turns some of its cameras into webcams

Canon USA has just released new software that may help some users overcome the global webcam shortage caused by an increase in demand due to Covid-19.

In fact, the lockdown rules in most countries have also increased our dependency on video calls for personal reasons as well – whether via Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts – and for many who already own a webcam, the video quality may not be up to scratch, especially in low light.

While it's possible to set up a camera you own to double as a webcam, it does require additional hardware and, in some cases, third-party software that you'll need to pay for.

However, if you're a Canon user, you may be in luck as the camera maker's new EOS Webcam Utility Beta may be an easy-to-use, plug-and-play, free alternative. There are some caveats though.

As the name suggests, the software is still in beta, and it will also only work on PCs running the 64-bit version of Windows 10. It's also only able to convert some Canon cameras – DSLRs, mirrorless and PowerShot compacts – into webcams for video conferencing.

Moreover, the software is only available to Canon users in the US, with no support in any other region, at least for now. This may be because the software is still in beta, with a possible public version arriving globally at a later stage. Canon Australia has promised to let us know if that's the case and we'll update this article if or when it does.

List of supported Canon cameras (Image credit: Canon)

How to get Canon's EOS Webcam Utility Beta

Downloading the software is easy: plug your camera into a Windows PC with a USB cable, then head to the dedicated page on Canon USA's website. Scroll down to the list of supported cameras on that page and select the model you own. Then head to the Drivers & Downloads tab, select 'Software', followed by 'Windows 10 (x64)' for the operating system. The new EOS Webcam Utility software will be listed there – select and the download will begin automatically.

And that's it: it will be business as usual with high quality video (be sure to change your camera settings to suit your needs, though, in case you're livestreaming in low-light conditions).

Since the software is still in beta, Canon is asking users for feedback and has set up a dedicated community forum for just that purpose.