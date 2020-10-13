Bought a new SIM-free phone? These are the best 5 SIM only deals to put with it

Well, it's that time of year again - Amazon Prime Day! And for a good number of people, the most interesting items in this sale extravaganza is going to be the big discounts on Prime Day SIM-free mobile phone costs.

If you've found the perfect device for you, you'll now be hit with a problem - finding the right SIM plan for your phone. Whether you've got a new shiny Samsung phone, a cheap Huawei device or something else, we've put in the work to find the best SIM only deals for you.

Below you'll find options from EE, Three and a host of excellent MVNOs including Smarty, Voxi and iD Mobile. Some will be perfect for those on a budget and others go big on data for the streamers and gamers out there.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

1. The completely unlimited ones

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Three has offered the best SIM plan on the market for quite a while now. It costs just £18 a month while offering unlimited data, calls and texts. This is the UK's cheapest price on unlimited data undercutting all of the other plans out there.

2. The really, really cheap one

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 1GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Trying to spend less on your phone bills? Then iD has got you covered. Of course, 1GB of data each month won't suit the streaming commuters and social media obsessives of this world, but those £5 a month bills are amazingly tempting if you don't use your phone that much away from Wi-Fi.

3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds

EE SIM only | 24 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For some, it's EE or nothing. The UK's fastest 4G network isn't always that affordable which is why this offer is so tempting. It provides 100GB of data while only charging £20 a month. That's plenty for a massive amount of gaming, streaming and more each month.

4. The one that doesn't tie you down

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're trying to secure the most amount of data for the lowest price, Smarty will be the way to go. It offers 50GB of data for just £15 a month. While that is already pretty strong, it gets better due to the fact that Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

5. The one with unlimited social media

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

For anyone who finds themselves powering through data each month due to social media apps, Voxi is the perfect option. It provides unlimited usage of social media apps including Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram. On top of that, you're getting 12GB of data and only paying £10 a month.

