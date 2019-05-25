The best bank holiday sales and deals available at Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Boohoo and more

The second set of May's Bank Holiday Sales are now live at all the best retailers and we're here to roundup the hottest deals and tell you who is having the best sales events from now and throughout the long weekend. This way you can have a quick look and then get back to chilling - hopefully in the sun.

If you've landed here from the USA, not to worry you can get some great deals this weekend too over in our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales.

There's lots to choose from in the world of tech and beyond too this bank holiday weekend. So sit back and check out our picks which include TVs, laptops, consoles, fashion brands, furniture and smart home gadgets. Digging out discounts is what we do, not just every bank holiday or Black Friday, but every day of the week, so you know we'll steer you to the best ones.

Bank holiday sales aside, this is a quiet time of year for great deals, so be sure to grab anything that takes your fancy as you might be waiting a while again for a decent deal, although we're expecting to share some fantastic offers in our Amazon Prime Day deals roundup later in July.

Amazon : great discounts on Amazon devices and more.

great discounts on Amazon devices and more. John Lewis : save up to 30% on multiple categories.

save up to 30% on multiple categories. AO : going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.

going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals. Argos : Big Red Sale on home, garden and tech this weekend.

Big Red Sale on home, garden and tech this weekend. Currys : "A-May-zing deals". Worth a click for the bad pun alone.

"A-May-zing deals". Worth a click for the bad pun alone. Sky TV: Now available from just £22 a month.

Now available from just £22 a month. ebuyer : save up to 40% on computing, laptops and TVs.

save up to 40% on computing, laptops and TVs. B&Q : 20% off outdoor even is live now.

20% off outdoor even is live now. boohoo: Massive 50% discounts throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Massive 50% discounts throughout the bank holiday weekend. Very: Bank holiday deals on home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.

More retailer bank holiday deals

Bank holiday TV deals

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV: £359 £259 Argos

This is a tempting offer from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

Philips 49-inch 4K Ambilight TV | £700 £499 at Amazon

You can save £200 today on this 2018 ambilight TV, so if you've been after a recent version of the popular line that shines coloured light onto nearby surfaces to match what's showing on the TV, this is a great price.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV | £1999 £1739 at Currys

Use voucher code TVSAVE60 to knock £60 off (expires May 28th). Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

See our full selection of cheap TV deals

Bank holiday laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 laptop: £449.99 £239 at Amazon

This beautiful laptop/tablet convertible is a fantastic piece of kit for regular work and artists alike. Instead of a regular keyboard you have a dynamic secondary touch interface where a keyboard will illuminate when required. Or you can use the bundled pen to draw and edit artwork on the same surface. This version comes packing the Android OS making it much cheaper than the Windows version, which, even with the £150 discount available via the same link, comes to £399.

Asus VivoBook E201NA 11.6-inch laptop | £149.99 at Amazon

If you need a basic, super cheap laptop that won't take up all the space in your bag when you're mobile, this is a real contender for a seriously low price. 4GB of RAM is enough to run basic tasks easily enough and the 64GB of storage will easily handle the Windows updates that the 32GB models struggle to cope with.

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop | £249.96 at ebuyer

Like the idea of a speedy SSD instead of a regular mechanical hard drive but don't want to spend a lot of money? Well this may be the cheap laptop for you today. The V110 comes with a 128GB SSD, AMD A9 processor and 4GB of RAM. All in all, a very tidy machine for day-to-day work or uni activities.

Lenovo V330 14-inch laptop | £349.97 at ebuyer

This slightly smaller laptop packs a mean punch. In addition to a 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD pairing you're also getting the enhanced double act of AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card.

Check out our full roundup of the best cheap laptop deals

Smart home bank holiday sales

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis includes a two-year guarantee. The Echo Dot goes from strength-to-strength with each iteration and this modern 3rd-gen version is the best yet with refined audio that's louder than ever. The built-in Alexa assistant is getting smarter all the time too and is great for requesting random information, playing music or controlling your smart home devices.

Google Home Mini | £49 £29 at John Lewis

Two-year guarantee included. Amazon's newest Echo Dot might just about have the edge in terms of audio quality, but we've found Google's range of smart speakers to be well, a bit smarter. That's thanks to Google's enormously powerful Google search engine being behind it for all your random questions. Better yet, as this offer is from John Lewis, you're also getting a two year guarantee.

Amazon Echo £89.99 £69.99 at John Lewis

Amazon Echo £89.99 £69.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has added a two-year guarantee to this bank holiday deal. If playing music is going to be one of the main uses you're going to have for a smart speaker (voice requesting tunes from Spotify Premium without lifting a finger is so cool) then you may want to consider this version of the Echo family. It's got the same Alexa smarts as the Echo Dot, but the sound output is considerably louder and carries more bass.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.95 at John Lewis

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.95 at John Lewis

John Lewis includes a two-year guarantee. This popular streaming stick is the perfect fit for Amazon Prime instant video streaming. You can also watch Netflix, BBC iPlayer and many other video streaming services and we're loving the new voice-remote with Alexa inside too. The 4K version is only a tenner more today too.

TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 £19.92 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 | £79.99 £54.99 at John Lewis

Amazon Fire HD 8 | £79.99 £54.99 at John Lewis

You're also getting a two-year John Lewis guarantee with this deal. If those pesky iPad Prices are the wrong side of ridiculous for you, then you might want to consider Amazon's Fire tablet range. The eight-inch version comes with a HD screen and you can get the 16GB model for £54.99. Just a few hundred quid cheaper than a second-hand iPad.

Gaming bank holiday sales

Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition | £329 at Game Collection

That's an insanely cheap price for a standalone Xbox One X, never mind the fact that it's the limited edition Gold Rush version. If you're looking for the 4K upgrade for the best price this beats everything else by miles.View Deal

£50 PSN Credit | £39.99 at CDKeys

Yep, we're not kidding, that's basically a tenner of PSN credit for free with a £40 purchase. We've been buying game keys, memberships and digital wallet top-ups from CDKeys for years now and you'll get the code straight away so you can go PSN shopping in the current sale today.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: £49.99 £33.99 at CDKeys

This is the cheapest PlayStation Plus deal in the UK for a 12-month subscription with other retailers only knocking a few quid off the £49.99 RRP. CDKeys will send you a digital PSN code straight away, so you don't even have to wait for delivery. We've been using the site for years for PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold codes and game codes and we're not surprised to see it with the cheapest price as it has great form.

NES Classic Mini £47.99 at Amazon

The original batch of NES Mini console sold out pretty much straight away at launch, with stock proving impossible to find at the proper price - eBay resellers had a field day with hugely inflated prices. We're super excited to see a new wave of stock at the original £49.99 price though, actually a few quid less today!

Grand Theft auto V £17.99 PS4/Xbox One at Amazon

Featuring a huge range of improvements over the original PS3/X360 release, GTA V is still enormously popular thanks to its in-depth campaign and still-growing online options. It's never too late to find out why this is the most popular game yet in the series.

Xbox Live Gold (6 month subscription) | 1000 Apex Legends coins | £17.99 at Amazon

This deal gets you two 3-month passes and 1000 coins (the later being worth £7.99) for use in Apex Legends. That's a great deal on its own as most stores charge £30 for a six-month sub. It looks like you can buy more than one of these bundles too if you want to get a longer sub.

Xbox Live Gold (12 month subscription) | £36.99 at CDKeys

With most stores charging the new £50 price for a year of Xbox Live Gold, this is your next best deal for a 12-month subscription. It's 1p more than buying two of the offer above, but if that one sells out, or Amazon camp down on multi-buys, this is your next best price. Although you don't get the Apex coins with this deal.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £4.99 at CDKeys

PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. PUBG essentially kicked off the Battle Royale genre long before Fortnite - find out why for an absolute steal today.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit: £60 £38.99 at 365games

While most are is still charging the original £60 Nintendo Labo price, UK gaming specialists 365games.co.uk has knocked down the price a hefty amount this week. Don't forget you need a Nintendo Switch console to enjoy this new interactive toy that you and the kids can build together.

Bank holiday broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £30 reward card + £70 M&S voucher

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £30 reward card + £70 M&S voucher

The most affordable of BT's three main fibre packages, going with Superfast Fibre 1 will reward you with average speeds of 50Mb. On top of that you're also getting a £30 pre-paid Mastercard and a £70 M&S voucher, making this already brilliant value package even better. Deal ends 30 May

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £60 reward card + FREE tech gift

Want faster speeds? Jumping up to an average of 67Mb, the Superfast Fibre 2 package is perfect for those big households who need faster speeds to get through all of their downloads. Combine that with a £60 reward card and your choice of a free gift (as listed above) and this is one of the best.

Deal ends 30 May View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21pm

Coming in at £21 each month, Vodafone has reclaimed its crown as the most affordable big name passage to fibre broadband in the UK. With speeds of 35Mb and no activation fees, there is a lot to love about this offer. Not least the fact that Vodafone will guarantee minimum speeds of 25Mb or money back. Total cost over 18 months is £378 Get this super cheap broadband deal from Vodafone

Virgin Media VIVID 50 | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £33 per month

Quite simply, this is the best value you can pay for Virgin's super fast internet. It costs just £33 per month for speeds of over 100Mb. Weekend calls are included, too. It's a fantastic price for speeds so fast. Only around 60% of the UK can get Virgin broadband though, so use our postcode checker above to see if you qualify. Total cost of 12 months £421 See more on this fast broadband at Virgin Media - or call 0808-281-2998 to order by phone

Now Brilliant Broadband + Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month

At just over £20 each month this is an excellent price to get not just your internet, but also a NowTV Entertainment subscription. You pay nothing upfront and get speeds averaging 11Mb.



Bank holiday mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e bargain from Samsung | SIM-free | £669 £579 with code GALAXY90

If you're looking for the cheapest price on the S10e then look no further. Undercutting the rest of the competition at a price of £579, this is a deal you don't want to let slip by. Plus, trading in your old phone could get you as much as an extra £350 off on top of that, meaning you could be buying your brand new Samsung smartphone for as little as £229!View Deal

More great bank holiday sale picks

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

Now TV 3-month Entertainment pass | £17.99

Now's TV's Entertainment pass offers Sky's hottest TV content at a ridiculously low price and with no contract tying you down either. After the three months are up, the pass auto-renews at £7.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time if you don't want to continue the service. With so many other shows to enjoy that you won't find on Netflix or Amazon Prime though, you'll probably stick around. Don;t forget, you can use this to watch all 73 episodes of Game of Thrones too.

View Deal

Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch: £159 £99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness tracker with a more traditional watch design then this deal is for you. Amazon has knocked £40 off this Fitbit today but stock is already running low. This price is currently available on the black and plum versions in small and large sizes.

Fitbit Inspire £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This deal will expire at midnight tonight. That's the best price yet for the Fitbit Inspire which was only released a few months ago. If you're after a basic but reliable fitness tracker to help you reach those goals, or at least make a start now the weather's turning around, you won't find a better price for the foreseeable future.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 | £599 £429.99 at Amazon

The 10.5-inch tablet is aiming at the likes of the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface tablets, while coming in way cheaper even at the full RRP. So when we see a £150 discount off the starting price you should seriously consider taking advantage. The pencil stylus is included too.

boohoo up to 50% off everything

This ever-popular online fashion retailer enjoys a sale on most weekends, but there are some huuuuge savings today with loads of holiday items available for up to 50% off in the sale. So if your wardrobe needs a spring update ahead of summer, this is a great chance to do it for less. The sale includes thousands of items in both women's and men's categories.

If you're after something specific that's not included above, you'll probably find it in one of our other regular updated deals hubs. We've got a massive list of super cheap TV deals, or maybe it's time for a new cheap laptop? If gaming's your thing and you're looking for a new console we've got you covered for a cheap PS4, or maybe Xbox One deals, or maybe you're after a Nintendo Switch bundle? We've seen some fantastic mobile phone deals too. Bank holidays are also usually a great time to get a cheaper Sky TV deal.