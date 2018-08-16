Asus ROG Zephyrus S is 'world's thinnest gaming laptop'

Asus has announced a brand-new successor to the first-ever Nvidia Max-Q gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501. This one is known as the Zephyrus S GX531, and it’s substantially thinner than before.

With that in mind, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 isn’t the powerhouse that the original model was. Currently only Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics options are available here – and both are in the Max-Q design that allows for thinner laptop hardware.

The idea is to bring a similar, if slightly inferior, level of power to a device that’s even more portable. To that end, the Zephyrus S measures 14.95mm at its thinnest point, while the original model comes in at 16.9mm. This, by Asus’s measure, makes it the world’s thinnest gaming laptop yet again.

The weight of the Zephyrus S is an impressively-light 4.63 pounds (2.1kg)

The new Zephyrus keeps the 144Hz display of its predecessor while updating the platform to the hexa-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor – one the latest and most powerful available.

Asus also claims to have improved the laptop’s thermals even further by refining its Active Aerodynamic System, which opens vents that widen as the users lifts the screen when opening the laptop.

Asus achieved all of this in a laptop that’s not only thinner but smaller in width, thanks to narrower bezels than ever producing a 15.6-inch screen within a 14-inch laptop frame.

If you’re interested, both Zephyrus S models will be up for pre-order in the US on August 31, with the GTX 1070 variety generally available September 15 starting at $2,199 (about AU$3,038). The entry-level GTX 1060 model with a 1TB NVMe SSD will land in mid-October at $2,099 (about AU$2,938).

This model will be the only model available in the UK, and will be available from mid October for £1,999.99.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704 barely looks like a 17-inch gaming laptop.

Also introducing ... the smallest 17-inch gaming laptop

Asus has also unveiled the Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704, which it calls the ‘most compact 17-inch gaming laptop.’ Fitting a 17.3-inch screen into a 15.7-inch laptop frame, this model employs a similar thinning of its bezels as the new Zephyrus.

Like the Zephyrus, this laptop fits all of Asus’s usual features, like Aura Sync RGB keyboard and system lighting as well as a HyperCool Pro cooling system. The laptop then proceeds to cram it with the latest in gaming laptop hardware.

Specifically, your choice between the latest 8th-generation Intel H-series Core i5 and i7 processors paired with an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics chip. From there, the laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR4 memory at 2,666MHz as well as up to a 1TB SSHD at 5,400 rpm, a 1TB spinning HDD at up to 7,200 rpm and an NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD at up to 512GB of capacity for storage.

The display comes in 4K UHD or 1,920 x 1,080 resolution at either 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. It also features a bevy of ports, including one USB-C port and four USB 3.1 ports with one being Generation 2.

This laptop also marks the debut of Asus’s new Armoury Crate software, which unites all of the firm’s gaming PC software into a single app. From here, players can assign lighting and macro profiles to games as well as fan speed settings from Turbo to Balanced and Silent.

Asus is charging $1,699 (£1,699.99, about AU$2,345) for an ROG Strix Scar II with the 144hz display option, the Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of memory and a 1TB (5,400 rpm) paired with two 256GB SSDs when it launches in late September (or mid October in the UK). The firm has yet to disclose the starting spec and price as well as international availability.