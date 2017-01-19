Asus’ new ZenBooks are its slimmest ever with discrete graphics

Asus has just unveiled a pair of new ZenBook laptops – the UX430 and UX530 – which are slim and lightweight, yet still packing plenty of power under the hood. In fact the company says that these are the thinnest ZenBooks it has ever equipped with a discrete GPU.

The ZenBook UX430 (pictured) has a 14-inch Full HD display packed into a 13-inch chassis, with the laptop being 15.9mm thin and weighing 1.25kg. The display is anti-glare and the bezel surrounding it is ultra-thin at a whisker over 7mm, and it boasts 100% sRGB color coverage.

It’s powered by a choice of Kaby Lake processors – Core i3, i5 or up to a Core i7-7500U – which is backed by the aforementioned discrete GeForce 940MX graphics solution (with 2GB of video memory) and up to 16GB DDR4 2133MHz system RAM.

As for storage, it can be equipped with a 128GB, 256GB or 512GB SSD.

Connectivity corner

In terms of ports you get one USB-C, a USB 2.0, along with a Type A USB 3.0 port and a micro-HDMI connector, plus there’s an SD card reader. For the OS, you can specify either Windows 10 Home or Pro.

There’s also an option on a backlit keyboard, and a 50Wh battery gives a claimed up to 9 hours battery life.

As for the UX530, that’s built pretty much the same except it’s a bigger notebook with a 15.6-inch display, and it gets a dose of extra oomph in the form of a more powerful GPU – the GeForce GTX 950.

No pricing details have been forthcoming from Asus as yet, but this pair of laptops are expected to emerge in the second quarter of 2017, so with any luck will arrive in April.

A couple of weeks ago at CES, Asus also revealed its ZenBook 3 Deluxe which we’ve taken for a hands on spin.

Via and Image Credit: Windows Central