Adobe Creative Cloud sale: get 39% off the full suite, including Photoshop

Adobe has slashed the price of a Creative Cloud All Apps subscriptions in its January sale, bringing the cost down to just £30.34 a month.

For that, you get unrestricted access to Adobe's whole suite of creative software, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and much more.

You also get 100GB cloud storage for your work, access to thousands of typefaces through Adobe Fonts and your own site with Adobe Portfolio.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £49.94 £30.34 a month

The deal applies to an annual subscription when paid for in monthly instalments, and the offer ends at 11pm on January 23.

This is an unusually generous discount, and matches the prices in Adobe's Black Friday sale, so move quickly to make the most of it.