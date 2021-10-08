7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

Admittedly, it’s a rather quiet one on streamers this weekend – apparently there’s a new Bond film out? – with fewer blockbusters and more understated arrivals hitting the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max over the next few days.

Black Widow now finds a permanent home on Disney Plus minus the Premier Access fee, but that’s about it for new triple-A adventures you can expect to enjoy. Still, Halloween is fast approaching, which means spooky season (and the scary movies it brings with it) is well underway on streaming services this October.

Below, then, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest additions coming to platforms this weekend – from creepy home invasion thrillers to unsettling original horror films.

Black Widow (Disney Plus)

As mentioned above, this weekend’s highest-profile streaming arrival is Black Widow, which lands on Disney Plus following its hybrid theatrical release back in July.

Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff in the first standalone adventure for the character, which sees her forced to confront the unexplored demons of her past. Basically, that means we get a better look at Black Widow’s troubled upbringing as a superspy-in-waiting, and get to hear Ray Winstone's best effort at a Russian accent.

As well as the customary butt-kicking and skydiving, though, we also learn more about her family – made up of David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh – in this story. And if those names still aren’t enough to make you interested in this movie, no amount of positive critical reception will do the trick, either.

You can check out our review of the movie here.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix)

Hot on the tail of recent Netflix arrivals No One Gets Out Alive and The Guilty, There's Someone Inside Your House continues the streamer’s push towards creepy new thrillers this month.

After moving to live with her grandmother in Hawaii, a teenager (Sydney Park) must confront her past when fellow students at her school are murdered by a masked killer who’s also exposing their biggest secrets. The producers of Stranger Things and The Conjuring Universe are behind this one, so it might be worth a try – though early reviews haven’t been kind.

To stay on top of all the latest scarers, we’ve detailed a list of the biggest new horror movies heading to theaters and streamers in the coming months.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Madres / The Manor (Amazon Prime Video)

The final two movies in Amazon’s eight-part collaboration with horror studio Blumhouse Productions, Madres and The Manor tell two very different stories that both center around the collective theme of "institutional horrors and personal phobias.”

The former, directed by Ryan Zaragoza in his directorial debut, is set during the 1970s and follows a Mexican-American couple who experience a string of supernatural happenings while expecting their first child. The latter, written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, explores a similarly supernatural presence at

a (presumably haunted) nursing home.

Both movies have been praised for being some of the best in the series – which began back in 2020 – so horror fans should find a lot to love here.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

CSI: Vegas (Paramount Plus)

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was something of a cultural force in the heyday of its 15-season run, so it figures that CBS has decided to re-energize the franchise with the release of a fifth spin-off series, CSI: Vegas.

Vegas has been described as a 10-episode “sequel epilogue” that sees the department faced with a “new, dynamic, intriguing force of criminalists.” It will chart the huge advances made in criminal forensics, and stars original cast members William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, who return as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

New episodes will premiere every Wednesday on CBS, and become available to US audiences on Paramount Plus the same day – you can also watch it for free on the CBS website with commercials. UK viewers: we hope the show will land on Channel 5 at some point, but head over to our how to watch CSI: Vegas guide for more on that.

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus and CBS.com in the US

V/H/S/94 (Shudder)

Shudder, AMC’s horror-dedicated streamer, gets another frightening addition this weekend in the form of V/H/S/94 which, as the title suggests, plays on the found footage formula in creepy (and often violent) ways.

In this one, a police swat team raid a remote warehouse after discovering a mysterious tape, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

V/H/S/94 is the fourth instalment in the V/H/S series and comes from Shudder alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) – so expect plenty of gratuitous bloodshed.

Now available to stream on Shudder

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney Plus)

Slightly less intense – but perhaps no less haunting – is Muppets Haunted Mansion, a one-off Halloween special that sees fan-favourite Muppet Gonzo tasked with surviving a single night trapped inside, you guessed it, a haunted mansion. He’s joined by Pepe the King Prawn for company, while the ghosts of Kermit and Miss Piggy roam the halls.

It’s only 50 minutes long, so we don’t see too much here to disinterest existing Muppets fans, and the movie also marks one of acclaimed voice actor Ed Asner's final works before his death.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

15 Minutes of Shame (HBO Max)

We often like to book-end these roundups with a new documentary, and while there isn’t too much by way of factual drama headed to Netflix and Prime Video this weekend, HBO Max does benefit from 15 Minutes of Shame, a deep dive into the phenomenon of public shaming.

Incidentally, this one comes from executive producer Monica Lewinsky, who lends her own unique perspective on the subject – specifically, how making just one mistake can ruin a person’s life.

There’s sure to be plenty of talking heads and archive footage in this one, but 15 Minutes of Shame has nonetheless been described as a “sobering” take on how and why the internet behaves the way it does.

Now available to stream on HBO Max