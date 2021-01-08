30GB for £10/pm - Smarty has one of the best cheap SIM only deals around

Smarty might not be a name you are immediately familiar with, but lately it has been taking the world of SIM only deals by storm with a host of cheap plans. And, right now, one of those offers is really standing out.

With this plan in question, you're getting 30GB of data while only having to pay £10 a month for it. That makes this a lot cheaper than other offers in this data region and much cheaper than most SIMs out there.

The other benefit that Smarty has is that with all of its contracts, you are only tied in for one month at a time. That means you can leave after a month, after six or commit and stay for a few years.

You can find out more about this flexible SIM plan from Smarty below.

Smarty Mobile's cheap SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

There's a lot to like about this plan from Smarty. Not only does it offer an impressive 30GB of data for just £10 a month, but you're also only tied in for 1 month at a time, allowing you to leave whenever you like. On top of that, you can use as much of that data as you like to tether other devices with no restrictions.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 30GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over the Black Friday and Christmas period.