14GB for £8 a month - Smarty has one of the best cheap SIM only deals around

Smarty is a network that thrives when it comes to cheap SIM only deals, piling large data plans into low costs and its latest offer is no exception to this rule.

Smarty has recently boosted the data cap of its 10GB plan, now rewarding you with 14GB of data for just £8 a month. That makes this easily one of the best value cheap SIM plans on the market.

On top of the obvious benefits of low costs and strong data caps, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave your contract at any time that suits you.

Below we've listed everything you need to know about this SIM plan from Smarty. Or, if you would prefer something with a bigger data cap or a different network, consult our SIM only deals guide for more choices.

Smarty Mobile's cheap SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 14GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Right now, this is one of the best cheap SIM plans on the market. It costs just £8 a month while supplying you with 14GB of data. While that alone would be easily one of the best options around, Smarty goes the extra step thanks to its use of 1-month rolling contracts, allowing you to leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 14GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over the Black Friday and Christmas period.