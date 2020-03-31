Should you buy a second screen? Our guide to buying a cheap TV on the side

There are a lot of cheap TVs around these days and, by the looks of it, plenty of people are taking the opportunity to get smaller second screens into their home.

Why’s that? Well, in a time of self-isolation, having portals to the outside world – or just distractions from it – has never felt more important. And if you’re in a household with a few friends, relatives, or partners competing for ownership of the TV, getting an extra screen or two is often the simplest way to avoid confrontation – no more wrestling for the remote!

So if you’re considering a cheap second TV for your home, but you don’t know if it’s a good idea – or how much you should be paying – read on to find out.

Should I buy a second screen?

There are lots of reasons why you might consider a second screen. Maybe you want a personal screen for your own bedroom, or a small TV you can bring out when the kids have done their homework, without blasting their eyeballs with the 75-inch 4K TV you bought for watching movies on a massive scale. (Cartoons are generally in HD rather than 4K, and tend to look better on cheap TVs than real-life skin tones or more live-action programming too.)

James Parker, Head of TV Product Management at Samsung Electronics UK, tells us that an "increasing number of UK households now own more than one TV. Consumers are also more likely to purchase a second TV for their bedrooms which are generally more restricted with space".

The important thing is to make sure you’re budgeting appropriately. If this is a relatively short-term measure – say, just while more people than usual are stuck together at home – there’s not much point splashing out on a fancy OLED TV. Something in the $250-$350 / £250-£350 price range should do you just fine.

Not many televisions these days are HD or Full HD, but you can still find the odd one – like the Cello Netgem smart TV – while 4K TVs don't need to cost the earth.

And if you just want something to watch the news on, you won’t need all the flashy resolutions and HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, etc) to get the information you need.

If you're after a display for the gamer in your home, check out our list of the best gaming monitors too.

What cheap TVs should I buy? (US / UK)

Vizio 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $239.99 at Dell

Dell has the Vizio 40-inch 4K TV on sale for $239.99 – with Ultra HD resolution, smart capabilities, and compatibility with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $239.99 at Newegg

You can get the TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale at Newegg for just $240. This smart TV comes with the brilliant Roku OS, allowing you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Bush 43-inch HDR UHD 4K TV | Now £249.99 at Argos

£249 is an excellent price for a 43-inch TV any day, and it's even better for one with HDR and Ultra-High Definition 4K. You'll find this Bush 43-inch TV in stock at Argos right now, and you can even save on a wall mounting bracket when you pick it up. The 49-inch model is available for £279.99. View Deal

Samsung RU7100 43-inch HDR UHD 4K TV | Now £309 at PRC Direct

Use voucher code 20MAR20 to knock £20 off the £329 price tag of this cheap TV deal at PRC Direct. You're picking up a stunning Samsung RU7100 4K TV for a great price, and you can even take away two free Blu-Ray films worth £30 with your purchase.

View Deal

Are cheap TVs reliable?

Yes and no. Cheap TVs are generally more at risk of being buggy, or having visual defects like video noise or frame rate judder – though if you don’t need exceptional picture quality, why bother paying for a TV with a high-end panel?

In summary: if you don’t need the world, try not to pay for it.

We’d only warn you against sets that profess high-end tech for a budget price. Dolby Vision HDR won’t really show up on a $300 / £300 / AU$450 screen, and the cheapest OLED TV out there – the Hisense O8B – was only semi-functioning during our review testing. Sometimes a cheap TV that knows its limits is best.