Samsung Galaxy Note 9 livestream: how to watch the big launch

You may feel like you know everything about the phone from consistent leaks and rumors, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to finally be announced at a special event in New York on August 9.

Samsung will be taking to the stage to reveal the new large screen phone that's rumored to feature an upgraded S Pen and improved internals, while we may also see the company introduce the Samsung Galaxy Watch as well.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch? Thursday, August 9. Samsung's event is set to start at 8AM PT / 11AMET / 4PM BST Thursday or 1AM AEST on Friday 10. How long will the launch last? We don't currently know, but we'd expect it to take at least an hour. It may be even longer if the company introduces the Galaxy Watch as well.

Want to be one of the first to know all about the phone? Your best bet is to watch the livestream that we've included down below, but we'll be reporting live from the event so you'll be able to get our initial verdict on the phone later on launch day too.

We'll be telling you everything you need to know alongside our expert analysis as soon as we've got our hands on the Note 9.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch

Samsung doesn't seem to be hosting the Note 9 livestream on YouTube and will instead be hosting it on its own channels. The company didn't host a YouTube livestream for its Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 launch event last week either.

Instead, Samsung will be letting you watch the event on its own official website that you can find by pressing on this link here.

If that link isn't working, you may also find the livestream either here or here, but we think these links will only work for those who are in the UK.

You'll be able to livestream the event in 360-degree video from any of the links above, but we don't currently know if you'll be able to use that within Samsung Gear VR.

Once the event has kicked off, the company is planning on hosting the livestream on Twitter as well. Now you know how to watch, it's just a case of waiting for the Galaxy Note 9 launch to roll around.