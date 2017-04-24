Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tips and tricks

With the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch this week there's a good chance you're going to want to brush up on your driving skills – after all, the Wii U original was quite some time ago now and you may be a little on the rusty side.

Alternatively, you might be one of the many who didn't buy Nintendo's last console (don't feel bad, you're not alone) and are therefore approaching this title with a totally clean slate.

Whatever your situation happens to be, we've done you a solid and put together this exhaustive guide on how to master Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's anti-gravity tracks, unlock all of the available kart components and come out on top when playing online.

Think we've missed an important trick and want it to be part of this guide? Let us know by emailing gaming@techradar.com with the subject line 'Mario Kart 8 tip.'