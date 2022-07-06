How to watch Maggie online: stream every episode of the Hulu rom-com where you are

Warm, witty and romantic, Hulu’s Maggie offers a fantastic USP: how does the love life of a psychic work when they know the future of their most intimate relationships? This new 13-episode show provides a highly entertaining answer. Read on below as we explain how to watch Maggie online – available with the great value Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle (opens in new tab) in the US.

Created by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, who worked together on the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces, with episodes directed by Natalia Anderson (Black-ish, The Craft: Legacy), Maggie takes the premise of a short film by Tim Curcio and builds it into something magical.

Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as the titular psychic with a history of failed relationships. She’s got the gift of seeing into other people’s futures yet is pretty lost in regards to her own. That is, until she does a reading for handsome stranger Ben (David Del Rio) and discovers herself in his vision of marital bliss.

Assisting Maggie on her quest for love are BFF Louise (Nichole Sakura, NBC’s Superstore) and Angel, her psychic mentor “since seventh grade” (Ray Ford, Fresh off the Boat), while Kerri Kenney and the scene-stealing Schitt’s Creek actor Chris Elliott feature as her parents Maria and Jack.

Are Ben and Maggie destined to be together? Find out with our below guide, which details how to watch Maggie online from anywhere.

How to watch Maggie online for FREE in the US

How to watch Maggie online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) As a Hulu Original, international audiences can stream episodes of Maggie through the Star hub on Disney Plus (opens in new tab). It’s got a confirmed release date of Wednesday, July 6 in Australia and New Zealand, and is definitely coming to territories like the UK, Ireland, and Canada but a specific date hasn't been released. Once our resident soothsayer gets more information, we’ll update this space. As Disney Plus has rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Maggie should be easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Maggie, Disney Plus also provides access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just AU$11.99/CA$11.99/£7.99/ a month (opens in new tab).

Maggie trailer

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Psychic rom-com Maggie is just the latest in a string of blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including The Princess, The Mandalorian season 3, Pam and Tommy, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Rise. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Willow, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab), all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Maggie is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.