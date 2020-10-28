How to watch the AMD Big Navi launch online: be the first to see AMD's new GPUs

AMD is finally full revealing its next-gen Big Navi graphics cards on October 28, following a sneak peak of the Radeon RX 6000 series at AMD's Ryzen 5000 unveiling back on October 8.

AMD's arch rival, Nvidia, has been dominating the high-end graphics card market for a while now, so many of us are excited to see what AMD has in store with its RDNA 2-based Big Navi graphics cards, and if you're excited as well, this guide will show you how to watch AMD Big Navi launch live online

AMD's Big Navi launch will be an online only event, and anyone can tune in. It's due to start today, October 28, at 12PM EDT / 4PM GMT / 2AM AEST (October 29). You'll find the livestream below when it starts.

Check out our Nvidia RTX 3070 review

Get the best PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

How to watch the AMD Big Navi launch live

You can watch the AMD Big Navi launch live via AMD's YouTube channel. To make things easier, we'll embedded the live stream directly in this web page once it goes live - so you don't need to go anywhere!

AMD is also hosting the video on its events page. Titled 'Where Gaming Begins: Ep. 2 - AMD Radeon', AMD is promising that its "RX 6000 Series graphics cards featuring AMD RDNA 2 architecture will bring the best of Radeon graphics to gamers worldwide," and that these are the "most powerful gaming graphics cards ever built by AMD."

What do we expect from AMD's Big Navi launch?

AMD is having a blockbuster year already in 2020 thanks to its AMD Ryzen processors, but its Big Navi launch could be the highlight. We're hoping that we'll see a series of GPUs that can really make Nvidia worried.

A recent leak has supposedly detailed everything you would want to know about the upcoming AMD Big Navi specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT – again, just a rumored name – will supposedly have 5,120 SPs, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus, and according to an even more recent leak, will have a Game Clock of 2.4GHz.

Other rumours suggest we'll see a Radeon RX 6800 XT and a Radeon RX 6700 XT with 3,840 SPs and 2,560 SPs, respectively. Meanwhile those graphics cards will be equipped with 12GB and 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

The AMD RDNA 2 tech powering the Big Navi and other Radeon RX 6000 GPUs is also the graphics architecture behind both the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, supporting all the next-generation features like variable rate shading and ray tracing, so this could give us an idea of the kind of performance the next-gen games consoles will be offering as well.

So, no matter if your a PC gamer or a console gamer, the Big Navi launch is an event you won't want to miss.