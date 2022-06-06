How to get the iPadOS 16 beta on your iPad (including mini, Air and Pro)

Now that iPadOS 16 has been announced, it's only natural that you might want to download it onto your compatible iPad - and thankfully, you can. Sort of.

At the moment, only the developer beta of iPadOS 16 is available - this is a version designed for app developers, so they can make sure their apps work on it, but everyone else can download it if they want.

Admittedly that means it's not quite got the full feature set that the full iPadOS 16 update will do, and it might be a little unstable, so we'd only recommend you download it if you're really, really, really keen on iPadOS 16. Otherwise you might want to wait until the 'true' beta in the coming months.

But for now, here's how to download the iPadOS 16 beta onto your iPad.

How to install the iPadOS 15 developer beta on your iPad

If you're not already enrolled in the Apple Developer program, go to the enrollment page (opens in new tab) (otherwise, skip to the next paragraph) and click 'Start your enrollment'. Sign in to your Apple ID – you'll need to have two-factor authentication activated – then input your bio and payment info to sign up.

Once you're an official developer, go to the Apple Developer (opens in new tab) site on your iPad, log into your Apple ID, and agree to any terms & conditions that appear. Then navigate to the Downloads (opens in new tab) page. If you joined the program properly, developer beta downloads should appear for iPadOS 16, iOS 16 and other new software; if not, you'll only see non-exclusive programs like Xcode.

Tap 'Download' next to the iPadOS 16 beta, then go to Settings > General > Software Update. The dev beta download should appear there automatically; once it shows up, tap Install.

Now you can sit back and wait for iPadOS 16 to appear on your tablet! Just be ready for the operating system to have potentially serious bugs that Apple still needs to solve.