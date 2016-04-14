How to play Xbox One games on a PC

Microsoft is, behind the scenes, pulling its various devices closer together. Windows Phone, Windows 10 itself, and even the Xbox One now all share bits and pieces of code between them.

This means apps designed for one device should, one day, work perfectly with another. Because of the shared components (and some technical wizardry) you can stream games over your network from your Xbox to your Windows 10 computer.

It's a perfect thing to do if you're fighting for control of the living room TV, or you want to play games on a device without an HDMI port – I've used this to play games on an older VGA-only projector, for example, and you could make use of an old laptop or monitor to take your games anywhere.

If you've just got an Xbox One, check out our video on how to set it up.