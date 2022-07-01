FIH Women's Hockey World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The Oranje and the Lionesses look primed for glory at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup, which sees the 16 best teams on the planet lock sticks on the sport's biggest stage outside of the Olympics. Co-hosts Netherlands are the defending champions and top seeds, but Argentina and Japan are bringing the noise too, and will fancy their chances of at least a podium place. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the hockey absolutely FREE.

Seeded at No.2 and led by Agostina Alonso, Argentina come into the tournament off the back of a triumphant FIH Pro League campaign, during which they went unbeaten. The Netherlands finished second, with both India and England managing to get the better of them.

Despite beating India, Korea and China en route to the 2022 Hockey Asia Cup, Japan are seeded way down at No.10, and have been drawn into the same group as No.3 seed Australia, who are always a force, but possibly even more so this time as they've been preparing away from the spotlight due to Covid.

South Korea, India, Germany and England will also fancy their chances of going deep, while neutrals will be crossing their fingers for another underdog tale in the mold of Ireland's wonderful run to the silver medal four years ago.

Can home comforts inspire co-hosts Spain to greatness? Follow our guide to get a hockey live stream from all over the world - including how to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup free online in many countries.

Women's Hockey World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch hockey online in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Women's Hockey World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream Women's Hockey World Cup action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Play typically starts in the early evening, continuing deep into the night, but the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) varies from day to day.

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport is the place to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup in New Zealand, with play typically getting underway in the dead of night. But fear not, the action continues through to the morning, though bear in mind that the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) varies from day to day. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

2022 Women's Hockey World Cup groups

Group A

Netherlands

Germany

Ireland

Chile

Group B

England

New Zealand

India

China

Group C

Argentina

Spain

South Korea

Canada

Group D

Australia

Belgium

Japan

South Africa

2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup schedule

The schedule and times for the group games of the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup are listed below. All times are local (CEST, UTC +2). Take away 1 hour for BST, 6 hours for ET and add 8 hours for AEST.