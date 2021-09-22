Which of the iPhone 13 devices are the best value for money?

The iPhone 13 is likely what you're looking for, which got you here, but which one has Apple created that best suits you? So, not which is cheapest, but which of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best value for your money?

That means we're not going to be talking about the best iPhone 13 deals here but instead will be focusing on value for money. So should you spend more and get more or spend less yet potentially still get what you need?

Go for the most affordable option in the iPhone 13 mini and you still get the latest A15 bionic CPU, 5G speed and those superb dual cameras but at a more affordable price. That means a smaller 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and a smaller battery than the iPhone 13 – but if you are looking for a compact device and a roughly "all day" battery is enough, the mini could be your best choice.

But then you have the larger iPhone 13, the more powerful camera toting iPhone 13 Pro and the biggest and most feature rich of the lot in the top-end priced iPhone 13 Pro Max.

So let's look at what each handset offers and if you can get the best value for money, meaning you get all the features you want and at a price that feels right.

All iPhone 13 models come with the latest A15 Bionic processor, Super Retina XDR displays with 1,200 nits peak brightness, the redesigned smaller notch, still no headphone jack, 4K video capture, 12MP shift-sensor optimization cameras, iOS 15 and 5G connectivity plus IP68 water resistance and MagSafe wireless charging.

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is bang in the middle of the options sitting at a comfortable size with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and packing in dual 12MP cameras capable of 4K video. The only difference between this and the more affordable iPhone 13 mini is that larger screen.

This and the mini come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options – up from last year. Battery has also been improved on the iPhone 13 to get you 2.5 hours more than last year's model, which should mean a solid 19 hours of video playback on a charge.

If the mini is too small and the Pro adds to much to that price, then the iPhone 13 could be the sweet spot you're looking for.

The iPhone 13 starts at £779, $799, AU$1,349.

iPhone 13 mini:

The iPhone 13 mini is the affordable option in the new line-up of Apple flagship handsets. This is actually more affordable than last year's model despite cramming in even more tech.

This year you get the 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display which is tough and strong still, but it's the battery life jump that's exciting. Last year it was an issue for some picking the iPhone 12 instead of the 12 mini, but this year with 1.5 hours more life you get a decent 17 hours of video streaming on a charge – the same as the iPhone 12 offered last year.

The iPhone 13 mini still represents one of the best ways to get a small handset that packs in the power of 5G and now also the A15 Bionic chip. That means watching video in Dolby Vision, or recording it in 4K at 60fps plus that new Cinematic mode feature for really movie-like video.

If you want a smaller handset, this is a great way to get the iPhone 13 without having to scrimp much on features.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at £679, $699, AU$1,199.

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is where both the specs and the price jump up a notch. For a start the camera now goes from a dual setup to a triple lens but you also get longer battery life – up to 22 hours of video playback – and the ability to opt for up to 1TB of storage.

The display is 6.1-inches, like the iPhone 13, but this one offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz which should make everything look smoother.

More on those cameras, as that's the big difference here. These have a new 12MP main sensor with 47% more light coming in and a faster sensor in the 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a LiDAR scanner for enhanced night mode shots which will make this stand out over the more affordable models. You can also capture video in Dolby Vision for 4K at 60fps.

So if you want the best camera setup and a longer battery life than the iPhone 13 and mini offer, the iPhone 13 Pro could be perfect while still remaining pocket friendly.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at £999, $949, AU$1,699.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best of the best from Apple right now, cramming in all the top features and showing them off on the largest 6.7-inch display. That means you get all the features of the Pro but also a larger screen backed by a bigger battery for a leading 28 hours of video playback.

Going for this larger model will get you more for your money in that display size and battery but it also adds weight which is worth keeping in mind. This model is 240g (8.48oz) versus the smaller Pro at 204g (7.19oz).

If you want it all and want it as big as it will go then the iPhone 13 Pro Max is for you. But if that larger screen and slightly longer battery life aren't needed you could make a saving by going for the Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at £1,049, $1,099, AU$1,849.

iPhone 13 alternatives:

While the four handsets referenced above are Apple's newest and most powerful phones, there are other options available from Apple that could better suit what you need from a device.

While nothing will compete for camera prowess, processing power and other similar specs, there are older and much cheaper Apple handsets worth considering.

iPhone 12 deals:

The iPhone 12 seems like the most obvious competitor to the newer iPhone 13 range. It provides a slightly weaker processor, camera and battery but the design is very similar to the iPhone 13, aside from that 20% smaller notch.

This is probably the phone you should be considering if the iPhone 13 feels like a financial stretch, pushing you over your budget. When the iPhone 13 came out, the iPhone 12 dropped heavily in price making it way more affordable in comparison.

iPhone 11 deals:

The iPhone 11 is now officially the oldest iPhone you can buy directly from the Apple Store. Despite its age, it will still be a great option for a lot of people, providing you with the second lowest Apple price behind the SE.

The iPhone 13 uses the A13 Bionic chip to power the device and while it doesn't pack in 5G, MagSafe or some of the other newer features found on the iPhone 12 and 13, its price tag and overall balance of specs makes it a fantastic alternative for those on a tighter budget.

iPhone SE (2nd Gen) deals:

Apple's iPhone SE is the company's cheapest and smallest device. Sitting at just 4.7-inches, it is considerably smaller than the iPhone 13 mini. Despite its size and price, it comes with the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11.

It does limit you to a single camera lens and in terms of design, it looks almost identical to the much older iPhone 8. However, you are getting a surprisingly powerful 1821mAh battery, the only phone left with TouchiD and 4K video.