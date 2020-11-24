This rival to Adobe's Photoshop offers is down to its cheapest price yet

You can now get a hold of one of the biggest names in professional graphic design software thanks to a great deal from CorelDRAW.

The firm's Black Friday 2020 deal offers a 15% discount that includes bonus items including ParticleShop, the ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle, Painter Essentials 7, and WinZip 24. This deal started on November 23, but will end in less than three days.

The enhanced features of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite offer great possibilities for design, giving users a whole new experience at designing, creating stunning artwork, and collaborating easily.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite: $785 $665 at CorelDRAW

Get a chance to improve your graphic design expertise as well as create stunning image enhancements, produce realistic digital art, and protect your files with this amazing discounted bundle.

The CorelDRAW Graphics Suite gives you access to all the professional tools you need to create your best visual art to date. You can access your file on virtually any device so you can pick up where you left off with ease.

CorelDRAW also lets users collaborate and gather feedback, complete their projects much faster with advanced productive design tools.

This comprehensive suite includes applications for vector illustration, page layout, image editing, font management, bitmap-to-vector tracing, screen capture, and a lot more, including a total of over 900 visual content and templates.

Why is this a great deal?

Users can jumpstart their graphic design career and create anywhere from manufacturing, engineering, signage, marketing, and a lot more. It’s a widely used software trusted by worldwide industries and businesses, and it’s now more affordable than ever.