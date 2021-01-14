The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals have now landed for pre-orders, offering Samsung's highest level of performance yet, but also with a massive price tag to match. So, is Samsung'slatest flagship handset the right choice for you?

If the price isn't really a factor that concerns you then yes, you'll be hard-pressed to find an Android device at this level. Like last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, this is a massive phone that features equally impressive specs.

The battery comes in at a mammoth 5000mAh, the screen at 6.8-inches with a WQHD AMOLED display, and, like its two 2021 brothers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes packed with the new Exynos 2100 processor - Samsung's latest chip set to rival Apple's A14 Bionic.

Top of the line specs are what we've come to expect from the Ultra devices - Samsung's leading range. However, we didn't expect Samsung's decision to allow S pen stylus compatibility with the device - something that was previously only available on the Note series, although it's a paid extra here.

Despite all of these changes, just like the smaller S21 and S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals are cheaper than their predecessors (although of course still pretty expensive).

Also like Samsung Galaxy S21 deals and the larger Galaxy S21 Plus deals, any Ultra pre-order will come with two free gifts - Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag.

Mobile phone deals: our guide to all the UK's top contracts

Compare last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

See all of the best Samsung phone deals in one place

Trading in your phone to save on the Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As one of Samsung's most expensive handsets ever, the S21 Ultra is going to cost you a pretty hefty amount. With that in mind, it could be worth trading in your old phone to help save on the costs.

One of the most popular ones is Sellmymobile. It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S9 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £41 for a completely broken device. Or, if you have a Google Pixel 3, you could earn up to £118.



See TechRadar's how do I sell my phone guide to find out more

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review in brief Samsung's best ever smartphone Specifications Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: WQHD+ Rear camera: 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Front Camera: 10MP Weight: 228g OS: Android 11 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB External storage: Yes Battery: 5000mAh Reasons to buy + Added S pen + Massive high definition display + Super powerful Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's latest and most powerful smartphone. With that in mind, you'd expect some truly impressive specs. But, while this device does deliver, it does so at a steep financial cost.

Everything about the S21 Ultra is big - it's battery capacity has shot up to 5000mAh to help manage all of its power, the screen sits at 6-8-inches with a WQHD AMOLED display, and it features a curved display.

Just like the other two S21 handsets, the S21 Ultra makes use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor, offering tremendous power in everything from the camera through to the operating system and into gaming and apps.

And just like Samsung's Note devices, the Samsung S21 Ultra allows for S pen functionality - an add-on you'll have to pay for separately.