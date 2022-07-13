Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has never been cheaper with $400 off

Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has never been cheaper than the reduction currently applied at Best Buy – and the same is true for the graphics card in the UK at Overclockers.

In the US, Best Buy has knocked a chunky $400 off (opens in new tab) the asking price of the flagship GPU, which is the fastest model in Nvidia’s current line-up, meaning it’s $1,600 rather than the recommended retail price of $2,000.

There’s a similar tale to tell in the UK, where Overclockers has considerably dropped the price on a number of 3090 Ti graphics cards. The only model in stock right now is a Palit GameRock 3090 Ti which has been dropped to £1,499 (opens in new tab), down from £1,699. However, there are a number of other flagship GPUs which are not in stock now – but are ‘on order’ – and have been slashed down to £1,499 from the full recommended price of £1,879.

Do you really want to buy a top-end graphics card right now, though? Well, that’s a good question to ponder, and of course with next-gen GPUs from Nvidia (and AMD) not too far off, we’ve recently argued that now is the time to play a waiting game. Either for RTX 4000 (or RDNA 3) graphics cards to arrive, or for their launch to come nearer, and prices of RTX 3000 models to drop further.

That said, while there are very likely further price cuts on the horizon from what we’re hearing about Nvidia’s graphics cards, the RTX 3090 Ti has already been dropped a lot – and any further movement might be limited down the line. Especially if, as a niche GPU given its pricing, stock starts to dwindle – while Nvidia purportedly has an excess of RTX 3000 stock to clear, that may not be so true of the 3090 Ti, and indeed looking at Overclockers right now, most models aren’t actually available.

The long and short of it is that these reduced models represent a solid deal on Nvidia’s most powerful current graphics card for those who don’t want to wait before seriously beefing up their gaming rig.

They’re certainly better than any 3090 Ti reductions on Amazon for Prime Day, which let’s face it, isn’t the best avenue to tread for GPU deals – although there are some notable RTX 2060 discounts for those looking at the other end of the GPU scale, budget-wise. And naturally, there are plenty of seriously tempting Prime Day tech bargains on offer in general, the best of which we’ve rounded up here.

