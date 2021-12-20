John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales 2021: what to expect

We're now less than a week away from this year's John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales. Here's everything we know about what's to come, as well as a brief look back at what happened last year so you're best prepared once the offers go live. Once the actual sales start, too, we'll be on hand to bring you our top picks so you can find the best deals with ease.

Traditionally, the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales have been a fantastic opportunity to bag a bargain on the latest premium tech, appliances and homewares. There have even been some great fashion deals, too. It's safe to say that John Lewis is still one of the best places to grab premium goods right now thanks to its extended warranties - something its rivals don't tend to offer.

Last year, it seems the retailer couldn't wait until the 26th and actually launched its Boxing Day deals two days early. If that happens again, we're ready to scour through them to pick out the highlights right here across all the major categories.

If you want to simply draw up a shopping list to buy in-store later, you'll also find information about opening times just below. We've also included links on where to find specific information on your local stores, although of course, we will focus on online sales only in this article.

Of course, John Lewis won't be the only retailer that launches a new wave of discounts following the Christmas festivities. Do check out our wider roundup of all the Boxing Day and January sales for the very best deals from across the web, including some that are already underway today.

Today's best John Lewis deals

John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales: FAQ

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day sales begin?

You might think that the clue is in the name, but we've seen the John Lewis Boxing Day sale launch a whole two days early in previous years. We wouldn't be surprised if that happened again as it would follow the trend we've seen this year from many retailers in both the UK and the US as they stretch their sales out over longer periods during the holidays.

Will the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales be available in-store?

John Lewis stores are closed on Boxing Day and on December 27, so we expect the first phase of its sale to begin exclusively online. The John Lewis Boxing Day sales should then be available in-store from December 28, though reduced hours are in place from 10am - 7pm as it is a Bank Holiday.

That means most customers should be able to browse sales in-store in late December, although there are safety guidelines in place currently - including a queueing system, which John Lewis is using to keep shopper numbers in-store at reduced levels. Some of the retailer's shops are now permanently closed, while some may be operating differently over the coming weeks if more restrictions are put in place.

Before venturing out, your best option is to check specific store time openings and the latest information by looking for your local John Lewis store here.

What were last year's best deals?

Sales on high-end TVs are a John Lewis speciality and that was no different last year. Coupled with incredibly generous extended warranty options, it makes the retailer one of the very best places in the UK for OLED and QLED TV deals. It doesn't skimp on discounts, too, as we saw up to £900 off Sony Bravia sets, as well as tidy bundles with soundbars on LG and Samsung displays.

As for laptops, John Lewis tends to stock more upmarket choices. A good option last year was the over £100 discount on the M1 MacBook Pro. Perhaps that'll go even higher this time given new and more powerful machines are available. It's not all expensive stuff, though, as we found cheaper Chromebook options as well.

John Lewis does premium audio tech really well, too, and there were some good Boxing Day sales on Apple, Bang & Olufsen and Sony headphones. These included some of the lowest prices we've seen on the AirPods range. The retailer has already offered the lowest ever price for this latest AirPods in early December - maybe that will return?

There were also smartwatch deals of all flavours available in the John Lewis Boxing Day sales, catering for both iOS and Android users. The retailer had reduced to clear prices on the slightly older Apple Watch Series 5 as well as generous trade-in cashback offers on Apple Watches, which could give you an additional saving of £120 in total.

These cashback incentives extended to iPhone models as well so be prepared to trade-in to score the best discount on an Apple device. If you're looking for an outright discount, the good news is both Motorola and OnePlus devices saw hefty reductions in the sales.

Of course, home appliances and decor are one of John Lewis' traditional strong suits as a retailer - offering tons of excellent own-brand items. Particular highlights included some generous price cuts on own brand and top-brand mattresses, reduced to clear sales on both living room and bedroom furniture, and great discounts on Miele washing machines.

And let's finish with the mountain of items reduced to clear in both women's and men's fashion for the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales. There were healthy discounts on some premium coats for the winter, handbags, boots, or even some knitwear. Look out for bargains on well-known brands like Levi's and AllSaints.

What are the delivery options at John Lewis

Next day delivery is available on the majority of items in the John Lewis catalogue, given you order your item by 8pm if it's a small item, or 2pm if it's larger. Unfortunately, unlike other retailers, John Lewis' next day delivery does cost an additional fee, although there are free standard delivery options if you spend over £50.

A click and collect system is also available, which is another handy option if you have a local store that's available in your area.

That's about everything we can say right now on the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales. We'll be back to update this hub with all the best deals as soon as they are made available so do keep us bookmarked and check back again soon.