Forget the iPhone 13 - you can currently save £120 on the iPhone 12

Apple will be unveiling its latest smartphones tonight, but realistically, they will come with some pretty high price tags. Alternatively, if you're looking for a new iPhone, the now 1-year old iPhone 12 has shot down in price.

On both iPhone 12 deals and the smaller iPhone 12 mini, you can currently save £120. Amazon and a host of other retailers are offering the iPhone 12 mini for £579 and the iPhone 12 for just £679.

That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen so far on these devices. If you're not worried about having the latest Apple device, this will make these a much better value option than the soon-to-be-released iPhone 13.

Amazon's iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £579

The cheapest of Apple's iPhone 12 devices, you can currently get the iPhone 12 mini for only £579 right now. That's £120 off the original price. While that isn't the lowest price we've seen the mini hit before, it isn't far off! Want something larger? Consider the iPhone 12 deal below.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12 mini

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip, and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.



iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival, with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white, and PRODUCT (red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear, you'll also find the same dual-camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There are slight improvements to low-light shooting with an f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high-quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.