Don’t be fooled by the price - Here’s why you shouldn't choose this VPN deal

When it comes to investing in reliable security software, a better quality VPN should always win over a bargain price.
For instance, FastestVPN's brand new VPN deal looks like a very tempting offer – on paper, at least. In celebration of its 6th anniversary, new subscribers can decide how much to pay. With a price range that goes from $15 to $25 and $18 to $40 for a 3 or 5-year subscription respectively, users can save up to 93% of the overall price (opens in new tab).
What's more, FastestVPN is also throwing in 2TB of Internxt cloud storage and PassHulk password manager as an extra freebie – and for some, this deal could be worth it for that alone.
However, following a mediocre performance during our testing, we wouldn't place FastestVPN among our best VPN recommendations. And, subsequently, we wouldn't suggest everyone takes advantage of this deal – despite the unbelievable price.
Read on for why we think this offer from FastestVPN isn't as good as it may look, and below, we break down some better deals that might be worth checking out instead.(opens in new tab)
Is FastestVPN worth it?
Even though this is probably the cheapest VPN deal we've ever seen, our testing showed that FastestVPN lacks some important capabilities that its higher-ranked competitors have had for quite a while.
First of all, if a good streaming VPN is what you're after, FastestVPN is likely to disappoint. We couldn't bypass geo-restrictions on any streaming platforms last time we checked.
The fact that it doesn't support the WireGuard protocol – now a standard among the top security software – is likely to be the main reason behind its poor performance when it comes to connection speeds. Despite its name, the provider's average connection speeds are well below the fastest VPN services around.
We also found a few issues while using its apps. This is likely because it's been a while since the provider implemented any updates. Plus, an unimpressive support system and assorted technical hassles make it even more difficult for us to recommend.
However, it's worth noting again that this is an incredibly cheap way of bagging 2TB of cloud storage and a password manager – and at just $18 for five years, it's an offer that's hard to say no to.
Better VPN deals to choose from:
The good news is that FastestVPN isn't the only provider out there offering eye-catching discounts and packages. So, here we've rounded up our top picks of today's best deals:
